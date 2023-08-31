"They are rude and never shut up" - Tennis fans react to fans' constant chattering during Caroline Wozniacki-Petra Kvitova clash in US Open 2023

Caroline Wozniacki and Petra Kvitova's clash gave rise to fresh controversy after the two former Grand Slam winners played through constant chattering from the crowd.

Wozniacki, who recently announced her comeback to tennis after a gap of almost two years, locked horns with veteran Kvitova. The Dane held her nerves in the second set as she bravely thwarted a comeback attempt from Kvitova to win the match in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(7-5). Her win over the World No. 11 was also Caroline Wozniacki's first top-20 win since coming back from her retirement.

The duo faced each other in the second round of the tournament at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Despite the two great tennis pros playing against each other, the US Open crowd wasn't quite peaceful as there was constant chattering during the time these two players played. At one time, Kvitova even told the umpire that the crowd was noisy.

Soon after the video was posted on social media, tennis fans slammed the spectators for not giving respect to former Grand Slam winners. A fan even went on to write that it is a challenge for the Americans to show respect, which they failed in this scenario.

"Americans learn to show respect for once challenge."

Fans even said that it was typical of the US Open crowd to be disrespectful.

"Typical US Open crowd - disrespectful."

Tennis fans continued to say that the US Open crowd is rude and hence some of them do not even like the US Open as such.

"one reason I don't like it as much U.S. Open they are rude and never shut up."

Tennis fans continued to label the crowd 'disgraceful' for not showing respect to Wozniacki and Kvitova.

"Typical US Open Crowd this! Absolutely disgraceful behaviour to show as little respect for two champs of the tennis world."

US Open 2023: Caroline Wozniacki will lock horns with Jennifer Brady in 3R

Caroline Wozniacki is in fine form on her return to the US Open for the first time in four years. The Dane retired from tennis in 2020 after the Australian Open but in June this year, she confirmed that she would return to tennis, eyeing the US Open and the Paris Olympics.

She was welcomed by loud cheers and applause from the crowd ahead of her first-round match at the US Open. On August 31, the former World No. 1 beat a top-10 opponent for the first time since making her comeback.

Caroline Wozniacki will lock horns with Jennifer Brady in the third round of the Major. The winner of this clash will play either Coco Gauff or Elise Mertens in the fourth round.