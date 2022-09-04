"They say Nadal is a nice guy, so why is he so mean to Richard Gasquet?" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard's dominant 3R win at US Open

Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open, beating Richard Gasquet in straight sets. Facing off against the Frenchman for the 18th time in his career, Nadal extended his run of never having lost to Gasquet with a dominant 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 win.

After comeback wins in both his previous matches at Flushing Meadows, this was a welcome experience for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who was comfortable for almost the entirety of the match.

Although Gasquet found his rhythm in the third set, unforced errors in his final service game proved to be his downfall, as the Spaniard capitalized on a small bit of momentum at the end to seal the contest without expending too much energy.

Tennis fans on social media were more bored than elated with the encounter, saying that it was as unexciting as they expected it to be based on the previous clashes between the pair. One fan tweeted about the same:

"I mean, I am pleased it's going well, but I am bored to tears."

Ataraxis @Ataraxis00 I mean, I am pleased it's going well, but I am bored to tears. I mean, I am pleased it's going well, but I am bored to tears.

Another fan poked fun at the 18-0 head-to-head the World No. 3 had against Gasquet, wondering why he was so "mean" to the Frenchman despite being a nice guy otherwise.

"They say Nadal is a nice guy. So why is he so mean to Gasquet?"

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey They say Nadal is a nice guy. So why is he so mean to Gasquet? They say Nadal is a nice guy. So why is he so mean to Gasquet?

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Owen @tennisnation The thing about this match is that Nadal hasn’t even been razor-sharp. Gasquet loses this matchup no matter what, but if he’s off more than usual, the scoreline gets brutal fast. The thing about this match is that Nadal hasn’t even been razor-sharp. Gasquet loses this matchup no matter what, but if he’s off more than usual, the scoreline gets brutal fast.

Lee Majella @LeeMajella @tennisnation Room service for Nadal. Gets more of a workout from his hitting partners. @tennisnation Room service for Nadal. Gets more of a workout from his hitting partners.

Proximo @catstolemycar @usopen I was actually feeling sorry for Gasquet in the first two sets. This guy always gets mercilessly beaten into the ground by Rafa. In the first two sets I was like @usopen I was actually feeling sorry for Gasquet in the first two sets. This guy always gets mercilessly beaten into the ground by Rafa. In the first two sets I was like https://t.co/ZZQDVbqyHI

Terry T | ❤️✨ @tezzagotbagged Nadal is literally the only person I know on this Earth to take forever to triple bagel someone. Babe I have a match to watch next, hurry up. Nadal is literally the only person I know on this Earth to take forever to triple bagel someone. Babe I have a match to watch next, hurry up.

Vansh @vanshv2k Gasquet serves, retreats, hits, retreats, loops the ball, and gets destroyed and made to run ragged around the court at the mercy of Nadal. Rinse and repeat Gasquet serves, retreats, hits, retreats, loops the ball, and gets destroyed and made to run ragged around the court at the mercy of Nadal. Rinse and repeat

aRNi @Arni_Abd Gasquet facing a tremendous brick 🧱 wall whenever he faced Rafa. And he faced Rafa full on and fought on. Rafa + Gasquet grew up in tennis scene and the mutual respect is deep. Current new players could learn from them. Gasquet facing a tremendous brick 🧱 wall whenever he faced Rafa. And he faced Rafa full on and fought on. Rafa + Gasquet grew up in tennis scene and the mutual respect is deep. Current new players could learn from them.

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer actually insane that gasquet got the tl feeling sorry for him when he's a sarkozy fanboy rafa should've triple bagelled him and then he should've stepped on his dead body that's what this right-wing scrub deserves actually insane that gasquet got the tl feeling sorry for him when he's a sarkozy fanboy rafa should've triple bagelled him and then he should've stepped on his dead body that's what this right-wing scrub deserves

Full Dissident @hbryant42 GSM: Nadal d. Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5. Painfully routine crushing unworthy of an Ashe night match. Nadal won the first 9 games. Gasquet won his first 69 mins in. Gasquet (0-18 vs. Nadal) joins fellow Frenchmen Monfils for worst record vs. an opponent (0-18 vs. Novak). Tiafoe next. GSM: Nadal d. Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5. Painfully routine crushing unworthy of an Ashe night match. Nadal won the first 9 games. Gasquet won his first 69 mins in. Gasquet (0-18 vs. Nadal) joins fellow Frenchmen Monfils for worst record vs. an opponent (0-18 vs. Novak). Tiafoe next.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Honestly, that was a great performance from Gasquet given that whenever he plays Nadal, he has to hit his shots while clambering over the legs of the people sitting in the front row of the crowd. Honestly, that was a great performance from Gasquet given that whenever he plays Nadal, he has to hit his shots while clambering over the legs of the people sitting in the front row of the crowd.

Rafael Nadal takes on Frances Tiafoe in the 4th round of the US Open

Rafael Nadal takes on Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open

Following his victory over Richard Gasquet, Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open. The American, seeded No. 22, defeated 14th seed Diego Schwartzman in the third round in straight sets to set up a meeting with the Mallorcan.

The pair have met twice on the ATP Tour to date, with both encounters going in favor of the 22-time Grand Slam champion. In their only previous Grand Slam meeting at the 2019 Australian Open, the World No. 3 won in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe Fan @abdullahhammad4 Big Foe is ready to go.

Let him put on his show.



Beautiful, big, stronger there he comes, he is here to grow



It's time to give the baldie a big blow.



Drag the rat back to Mallorca,make him scream,cry,shake up and throw. Big Foe is ready to go. Let him put on his show.Beautiful, big, stronger there he comes, he is here to growIt's time to give the baldie a big blow.Drag the rat back to Mallorca,make him scream,cry,shake up and throw. https://t.co/qjkMHwbyXD

A victory against Tiafoe on Monday would pit the former World No. 1 against either Andrey Rublev or Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals, while a potential semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz looms ahead for the 36-year-old.

Meanwhile, defending champion and top seed Daniil Medvedev is still going strong and is the favorite to reach the summit clash from the top half of the draw, provided he can outdo Nick Kyrgios in his fourth-round clash tomorrow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala