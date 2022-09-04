"They say Nadal is a nice guy, so why is he so mean to Richard Gasquet?" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard's dominant 3R win at US Open

Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open, beating Richard Gasquet in straight sets. Facing off against the Frenchman for the 18th time in his career, Nadal extended his run of never having lost to Gasquet with a dominant 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 win.
After comeback wins in both his previous matches at Flushing Meadows, this was a welcome experience for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who was comfortable for almost the entirety of the match.
Although Gasquet found his rhythm in the third set, unforced errors in his final service game proved to be his downfall, as the Spaniard capitalized on a small bit of momentum at the end to seal the contest without expending too much energy.
Tennis fans on social media were more bored than elated with the encounter, saying that it was as unexciting as they expected it to be based on the previous clashes between the pair. One fan tweeted about the same:
"I mean, I am pleased it's going well, but I am bored to tears."
Another fan poked fun at the 18-0 head-to-head the World No. 3 had against Gasquet, wondering why he was so "mean" to the Frenchman despite being a nice guy otherwise.
"They say Nadal is a nice guy. So why is he so mean to Gasquet?"
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Rafael Nadal takes on Frances Tiafoe in the 4th round of the US Open
Following his victory over Richard Gasquet, Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open. The American, seeded No. 22, defeated 14th seed Diego Schwartzman in the third round in straight sets to set up a meeting with the Mallorcan.
The pair have met twice on the ATP Tour to date, with both encounters going in favor of the 22-time Grand Slam champion. In their only previous Grand Slam meeting at the 2019 Australian Open, the World No. 3 won in straight sets.
A victory against Tiafoe on Monday would pit the former World No. 1 against either Andrey Rublev or Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals, while a potential semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz looms ahead for the 36-year-old.
Meanwhile, defending champion and top seed Daniil Medvedev is still going strong and is the favorite to reach the summit clash from the top half of the draw, provided he can outdo Nick Kyrgios in his fourth-round clash tomorrow.