  "They seem to be slower than before"- Daniil Medvedev makes surprising claim about Indian Wells' new faster courts after continued criticism

"They seem to be slower than before"- Daniil Medvedev makes surprising claim about Indian Wells' new faster courts after continued criticism

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Mar 05, 2025 09:39 GMT
Daniil Medvedev in action at the Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty
Daniil Medvedev in action at the Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

World No. 6 Daniil Medvedev has once again shared his critical opinion on the slow hard courts in Indian Wells. The Russian entered California this week and already attended a practice session at the event.

Medvedev was last seen competing in the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he reached the quarterfinal. After cruising past Jan Lennard Struff and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first two rounds, Tallon Griekspoor eliminated him in the last eight, 2-6, 7-6(7), 7-5.

The Russian was in the limelight last year for his strong opinion on the slow hardcourts in Indian Wells. Despite renovation done for this year's competition, Medvedev feels the courts are slower than before.

"I will be honest with you, it's okay, I like Indian Wells, I even like the courts now, but they seem to be almost slower than before, very slow. I don't know what other players think, but as I said, I just had two days, jet-lagged. So you're not very, how you say, when you don't see things maybe in the right way. So I won't be able to tell you that I'm sure what I'm saying," Daniil Medvedev said during a press conference in Indian Wells
The 29-year-old will make his eighth appearance in Indian Wells this year. He has an amazing record at the event by amassing 16 wins from 23 matches, including runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024. Despite a valiant effort in the last two years, Carlos Alcaraz defeated him in straight sets in both finals.

Medvedev also spoke about adjusting his racquet frame and strings to maximise his skill set as per the conditions on the court. He preferred to make minimal changes and stick to the racquet which gave him the best moments in his career.

"There is a limit where you have to always search for this change, and at the same time, the more you change things, the more questions you ask yourself. So I did try a couple of the same Tecnifibre racquets but a bit heavier, pace, this and that. But for the moment, sticking to my racquet, which, you know, gave me a lot of good moments in my career. I don't think I will ever change it too much," Daniil Medvedev said
Daniil Medvedev will be the fifth seed in Indian Wells 2025

Medvedev in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty
Medvedev in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev will be the fifth seed in Indian Wells this year. He will begin his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye at the event.

Medvedev will face the winner between Yunchaokete Bu and Nishesh Basavareddy in his opener. He has never played against either of them before.

Alexander Zverev of Germany and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will be the top two seeds in Indian Wells. If the Russian manages to make a deep run, he could face Zverev in the semifinals.

The men's singles competition in Indian Wells will begin on March 5, 2025.

Edited by Mitali
