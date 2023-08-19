American tennis star Coco Gauff recently talked about compatriots Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks and revealed how she schooled the latter in a hilarious interview.

Gauff recently defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, setting up a clash with Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

Gauff, who has won eight doubles titles on the WTA Tour, including five with Jessica Pegula, is no stranger to the art of teamwork and communication. She has also played mixed doubles with fellow Americans Jack Sock and Eubanks.

In an interview posted by the Tennis Channel on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, August 19, Gauff said that she gave Eubanks “a little crap” for his volleys when they played together at the US Open.

"In US Open, I gave Chris a little crap with his volleys," she said. "And he's like, it's not that easy, blah, blah, blah. And then, you know, I was like, you know, I was number one in the world. So I know a little something."

The World No. 7 then added that she and Eubanks lost their mixed doubles match “partly mainly because of him”, which made the interviewer laugh.

"And I play mixed doubles with him and we lost. No, I'm not going to. Well, we lost the match, you know, partly mainly because of him. I'm sure that will get clipped," Gauff said.

The interview also showcased Coco Gauff’s playful side, as she joked about Shelton and Eubanks playing doubles at the Cincinnati Open. The 19-year-old said that they “think they know it all” and that there was not much she could tell them.

"You know, they think they know it all. You know, no, I mean, there's not like a lot I can tell them, but, you know, I did tell them I was like sometimes I did give like when they played with each other," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff to face Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open 2023

Coco Gauff during the 2023 Citi Open

The Cincinnati Open will feature a semifinal match between two of the brightest young stars in women’s tennis: Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek. They will face each other for the eighth time on Saturday, August 19.

Gauff started her campaign with a bye in the first round, then defeated Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. In the third round, she faced Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, who had upset Petra Kvitova in the previous round. Gauff prevailed 6-4, 6-0.

In the quarterfinals, she met Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini, who had advanced after Elena Rybakina retired due to injury. Gauff dominated Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal of the year.

Swiatek also had a bye in the first round, then faced Danielle Collins of the USA in the second round. Swiatek had beaten Collins in three sets at Montreal last week, but this time she was more ruthless, winning 6-1, 6-0 in just 53 minutes.

In the third round, she faced Qinwen Zheng of China, who had beaten Venus Williams in the second round. Swiatek dropped the first set but bounced back strongly to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, she faced the 2023 Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova. Swiatek was too good for Vondrousova as well, winning 7-6(3), 6-1 to reach her fifth WTA 1000 semifinal of the year.

Swiatek leads Gauff 7-0 in their head-to-head record. Their most recent encounter was in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros earlier this year, where Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2. Coco Gauff will be hoping to reverse this trend and score her first win over Iga Swiatek on Saturday.