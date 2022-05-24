×
"They think the man who’s never beaten a Top-10 player in a Slam is gonna come out alive from the Djokovic-Nadal-Carlitos half" - Tennis fans react to Alexander Zverev's brother picking him to win the French Open

Alexander Zverev has been tipped to win the French Open this year by his brother
Karan Vinod
Modified May 24, 2022 08:15 PM IST
News

The 2022 French Open is in full swing as the likes of Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, among others, have made winning starts to their campaign.

Predictions are a big part of the sport and tennis and one prediction got the attention of tennis fans on social media. Mischa Zverev, who has been working as an analyst for Eurosport in Boris Becker's absence, picked his brother Alexander Zverev to win the French Open this year. This didn't go over too well with fans on Twitter, who voiced their displeasure on the subject.

"There's conflicts of interest in tennis and then there's giving fan fiction about your kid brother to a major media outlet that unironically publishes it," one fan wrote.
they think the man who’s never beaten a top ten player in a slam is gonna come out alive from the djokovic-rafa-carlitos half😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/1hbhdtl/status…
There's conflicts of interest in tennis and then there's giving fan fiction about your kid brother to a major media outlet that unironically publishes it. twitter.com/1hbhdtl/status…
@DKTNNS Betting my life savings on a man whose record against top 10 players at Slams includes ….checks notes… zero wins
AZ beating three top10 (in form) players in a slam and winning the tournament. the definition of delusion right here
"I don't think he even looked at the draw just picked the highest seeded ones for QFs because especially the all-Rusian QF seems unlikely. let alone AZ winning that's a literal joke," another fan said.
@atpwtathottie i don't think he even looked at the draw just picked the highest seeded ones for QFs because especially the all-Rusian QF seems unlikely. let alone AZ winning that's a literal joke

Other fans couldn't believe the notion of Zverev winning the French Open this year despite the German being ranked World No. 3 and having a consistent run of results on claycourt this season.

@1hbhdtl Zverev beat Djoko and Stef? Not happening and not happening!
@1hbhdtl Tell me you have never watched atp tennis without telling me… 😳👀😳👀

Mischa Zverev, once ranked in the top-30, currently finds himself outside the top-500 in the ATP rankings. He has played in only two events this year - a challenger in Sanremo and a futures event in Prague.

@1hbhdtl There is a meme somewhere about Homer Simpson visualizing his victory over Tatum the boxer, s8:e3, that would resume what i read in this particular prediction.
@1hbhdtl He never won a Slam, he doesnt have a clue with his predictions 🤣🤣
@1hbhdtl Lmfaooo, this guy is so delusional. Zverev still has 0 Top 10 wins in slams, but now he's gonna beat those 3 back to back suuure. 🤣

Alexander Zverev's projected path to French Open triumph

Alexander Zverev in action at the 2022 French Open - Day One
Alexander Zverev will be hoping to end the search for his maiden Grand Slam at the 2022 French Open. Yet, he has come up short on multiple occasions on the biggest stage of tennis.

Zverev's path to his first Major will be a daunting one as he finds himself on the same side of the draw as Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz beat Zverev on clay this year in the final of the Madrid Open, while the duo of Djokovic and Nadal hold a positive head-to-head against the German (6-3 Nadal, 7-4 Djokovic).

Your full men's singles draw for this year's @rolandgarros 😍Discuss... https://t.co/mmMifbwkOm

Zverev will possibly have to go past Alcaraz in a potential quarterfinal matchup and could face either Djokovic or Nadal in the final. If he gets past these elite players, he could potentially face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in the final of the French Open.

