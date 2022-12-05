"They think she’s so friendly and she’s so this and she’s so that - no, that’s not reality!" - When Sloane Stephens was irked by Serena Williams

While Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens are on good terms now, their relationship hit a low point at the start of 2013. The young American snapped her older compatriot's 20-match winning streak in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open that year.

During an interview with ESPN in 2013, Stephens stated that Williams hadn't spoken to her since their encounter in Melbourne. It left a sour taste in her mouth and she added that it completely contradicted the American legend's public image.

"She’s not said one word to me, not spoken to me, not said hi, not looked my way, not been in the same room with me since I played her in Australia. And that should tell everyone something, how she went from saying all these nice things about me to unfollowing me on Twitter," Sloane Stephens said.

Stephens also stated that Williams iced her off on social media as well, which left her feeling confused.

"Like, seriously! People should know. They think she’s so friendly and she’s so this and she’s so that — no, that’s not reality! You don’t unfollow someone on Twitter, delete them off of BlackBerry Messenger. I mean, what for? Why?" added Stephens.

Stephens also recalled an incident from her childhood that led to her favoring Kim Clijsters over the Williams sisters. As a 12-year-old, she waited a long time to interact with the duo, but when the fateful meeting took place, she was disappointed by the outcome. Her encounter with the Belgian, on the other hand, was more pleasant.

"I waited all day [for an autograph]. They walked by three times and never signed our posters," Stephens said of the Williams sisters.

But all that is water under the bridge now. Sloane Stephens and Serena Williams have since buried the hatchet and share a warm camaraderie.

Serena Williams never lost to Sloane Stephens again following her 2013 Australian Open defeat

Sloane Stephens and Serena Williams at the 2015 Madrid Open.

Serena Williams' unexpected loss to Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals of the 2013 Australian Open remains the only time she has lost to her younger opponent. The former World No. 1 had defeated Stephens just a few weeks prior in Brisbane in their first encounter but failed to replicate the result in Melbourne.

Their next meeting also took place in the same year at the US Open, with Williams coming out on top in straight sets. The two crossed paths once again in 2015 at Indian Wells, with the older American winning in three sets.

The pair faced off another couple of times during the clay swing in the same year, with Williams besting Stephens at the Madrid Open and the French Open. Their last career meeting took place at the 2020 US Open as the 23-time Major champion secured yet another victory to wrap up the head-to-head 6-1 in her favor.

