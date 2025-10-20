"They are only two for now” - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga questions Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's dominance with Federer, Nadal & Djokovic hypothetical

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga recently spoke up about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's present-day dominance in men's tennis. According to Tsonga, Alcaraz and Sinner are the two players who have separated and elevated themselves from the rest of the ATP Tour. The Frenchman also brought up the 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and other iconic names to shed light on how competitive the tour was during his own playing days.

Tsonga, who competed against not only the Big Three but also against the likes of Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro, told Univers Tennis that he would be more appreciative of Alcaraz and Sinner's success if they'd beaten elite-level players comparable to those from his own era to win Majors.

"What I would have liked is to see them face Del Potro in the third round, Murray in the 1/8 (round of 16), Djokovic in the 1/4 (quarterfinal), Federer in the 1/2 (semifinal), and Nadal in the final. They (Alcaraz and Sinner) are only two for now."

In 2004, Tsonga turned pro, and he would go on to win 18 career singles titles. The Frenchman also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5. However, back then, the dominance of Federer and Nadal, who were later joined by Djokovic, Murray and del Potro, arguably prevented him from achieving more success. Tsonga bid farewell to his tennis-playing career at the 2022 French Open.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga casts doubt on John McEnroe's bold Carlos Alcaraz claim

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2025 Six Kings Slam (Source: Getty)

At this year's US Open, where Carlos Alcaraz won his sixth Major title, John McEnroe had high praise for the Spaniard. Bringing up Alcaraz's age (22 years old at the time of writing) and comparing him to how Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were at the same age respectively, McEnroe boldly said:

"This guy Carlos Alcaraz at 21 or 22 is the most talented kid I have ever seen on the tennis court. That is more than Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic who I have great respect for."

However, when Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was asked to comment on McEnroe's take during his Univers Tennis interview, the Frenchman cautiously said:

"Honestly, it’s true that he’s developing more. He’s a really complete player. He is really complete. Afterwards, is he stronger than those players today? Mentally, physically, well we don’t really know."

The Majors that have taken place since the start of the 2024 tennis season reflect the kind of dominance that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have established. Alcaraz has won four of his six Major titles since the 2024 season began, while Sinner too, has clinched four. Remarkably, Novak Djokovic was the last player not named Alcaraz or Sinner to win a men's singles Grand Slam title (at the 2023 US Open).

