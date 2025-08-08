"They’ve been with me every single day" - Ben Shelton gives shout out to girlfriend Trinity Rodman & his family for 'pushing' him to win Canadian Open

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 08, 2025 04:03 GMT
Ben Shelton sends touching message to girlfriend Trinity Rodman & his family for 'pushing' him to win Canadian Open.

Ben Shelton won his maiden ATP 1000 Masters event after clinching the Canadian Open title on Thursday. Shelton defeated Karen Khachanov in a gripping three-set final (6‑7, 6‑4, 7‑6).

The 22-year-old used this moment to shine a light on those who have stood behind him every step of the way. Shelton started by paying his gratitude towards God. Then he spoke of his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, followed by his extended family, his mother, sister, and girlfriend, Trinity Rodman.

“I want to thank God. I feel so blessed," Shelton said in his post match speech. "To have opportunities like this, not many people in life get to experience things like this. The joy I feel today isn’t just because of the win. It’s because of the people I get to spend every day with.
"The people I love. The people that love me. The people that will fight for me and have my back. There’s a couple here. There’s a whole lot that aren’t here. My whole extended family. Especially my mom and my sister and my girlfriend. They’ve been with me every single day even though they haven’t been here in Canada. I’m just really blessed to have the people that I have in my life."
Shelton also paid tribute to his father, Bryan Shelton, a former professional tennis player and current coach of the University of Florida men's tennis team. Shelton thanks him for where he has reached today in his professional tennis career.

"A father who believes in me, who pushes me. He’s honest with me. He doesn’t sugar coat things," Ben Shelton added. "He lets me know when I’m not being aggressive enough on court.
"He lets me know when I’m not mixing in my serve and volley. He lets me know when I’m being soft and I need to be more tough. But he also lets me know when I’m playing good ball. It’s been pretty special to share these moments with you out here. To the rest of my guys in my box, I love you guys too and appreciate all of you.”
Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman's heartfelt reaction after the Canadian Open win

Trinity Rodman watched the game at home and was left emotional after her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, finally accomplished the goal of winning the Canadian Open. She reposted the final match point moment, and in a separate Instagram story, she threw light on the amount of hard work and determination Shelton has shown to get here. She wrote:

"I watch you everyday work your a** off. I see everyone who doubts you. You are so inspirational and I've never been filled with this much joy. l love you and you are HIM. onto the next babe."
Trinity Rodman's Instagram story

This is just the start of things to come for Ben Shelton. He will next aim to win the Cincinnati Masters before going to the US Open with loads of confidence.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
