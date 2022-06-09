"They will no doubt bring her huge financial rewards, but at what cost to her body?" - Judy Murray questions Emma Raducanu's sponsor commitments after latest injury setback

Judy Murray has questioned fellow Brit Emma Raducanu's excessive sponsorship commitments in light of her latest injury setback, wondering if the pressure of dealing with them is taking a toll on her body.

The reigning US Open champion had to retire a mere 33 minutes into her opener at the 2022 Nottingham Open against Viktorija Golubic with a freak abdominal injury. It marks the third time this year that the teenager has been forced to abandon a clash halfway, leading many to criticize her, albeit unfairly, for not being able to deal with the rigorous demands of the WTA tour.

Tennis Channel International @TennisChanneli



Wishing you a speedy recovery,



#RothesayOpen #Wimbledon Emma Raducanu is still aiming to play at Wimbledon after a "freak injury" forced the 19-year-old to retire from her opening match in Nottingham.Wishing you a speedy recovery, @EmmaRaducanu Emma Raducanu is still aiming to play at Wimbledon after a "freak injury" forced the 19-year-old to retire from her opening match in Nottingham.Wishing you a speedy recovery, @EmmaRaducanu!#RothesayOpen #Wimbledon https://t.co/t5nMN6nvv9

Speaking in a column she wrote for The Telegraph, Judy Murray placed the responsibility on the World No. 11's team, stating that it is up to them to ensure that her lofty financial gains do not come at the cost of her tennis career.

"Emma Raducanu's team will be mindful of all the savvy sponsorship deals and marketing campaigns she has astutely tapped into over the past eight months," Judy Murray wrote. "They will no doubt bring her huge financial rewards, but at what cost to her body?"

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



Some sort of rib/abdominal injury.



Less than 3 weeks to go until Wimbledon. Get well soon, Emma. Emma Raducanu forced to retire after 7 games.Some sort of rib/abdominal injury.Less than 3 weeks to go until Wimbledon. Get well soon, Emma. Emma Raducanu forced to retire after 7 games. 😔Some sort of rib/abdominal injury. Less than 3 weeks to go until Wimbledon. Get well soon, Emma. https://t.co/DK6kGlpgLJ

Just because a sponsor stipulates that a player has to play at an event to gain visibility, the Scot opined, it is not prudent to make a star who is less than fully fit dance to their tunes.

"I say this because as with most young players, it shouldn’t be a case of patching them up and preparing them for the next high-profile event just because a sponsor or a federation wants to ensure their branding is visible," Judy Murray wrote.

As much as it was tempting to listen to the sponsors, the 62-year-old hoped Emma Raducanu would avoid falling into the pit of short-term thinking and make a decision that would be best for her in the longer run.

"When athletes are so young, you can’t expect them to make those big decisions. They can get sucked into the short-term picture and of course it can be tempting to play in all these lucrative events," Judy Murray wrote.

"What’s becoming increasingly clear is that Emma Raducanu’s body needs time to mature" - Judy Murray

Judy Murray is of the opinion that Emma Raducanu needs to give her body time to adjust to the WTA tour

Judy Murray went on to talk about Emma Raducanu's physical fitness, adding that the Brit needed to give her body the time it needed to mature. Despite her early success at the US Open last year, Murray pointed out that Raducanu is still a young player who is adjusting to the game at the highest levels.

"What’s becoming increasingly clear is that Emma Raducanu’s body needs time to mature," Judy Murray wrote. "If you strip away the fact she was catapulted into this amazing success following her US Open triumph last September, she is no different to any other young player in the sense that her body needs time to fill out, become more robust and resilient."

Autistic Tennis Fan @AutisticTennis Your routine reminder that Emma Raducanu is in her novice year.



We can expect regular injuries for another 6 months or so while her body acclimatises to life on tour



It’s not a fitness issue, it’s a TOUR fitness issue. She’s doing the work. Your routine reminder that Emma Raducanu is in her novice year.We can expect regular injuries for another 6 months or so while her body acclimatises to life on tourIt’s not a fitness issue, it’s a TOUR fitness issue. She’s doing the work.

The coach was of the opinion that the teenager should hire a physio, preferably a woman, who understood her playstyle and the demands of tennis well, and can formulate the best possible training program for her.

"Players often have shared access to physios at WTA and ATP events but I cannot understate how crucial it is to have someone who knows a player’s body, style of play and understands the physical demands of tennis," Judy Murray wrote. "It's even more important that your team – coach, physio and fitness trainer work together to coordinate the best possible training and competition programme."

Noting that the process of adjusting to professional tennis was a painstaking one that required a lot of time and commitment, the 62-year-old wished Emma Raducanu all the best for the future.

"As with any young player adjusting to the rigours of their first professional season on the tour, it is a marathon and not a sprint. It’s a process that simply doesn’t happen overnight, especially when the physical demands on [Emma Raducanu's] body are at an all-time high," Judy Murray wrote.

