"Things never really slowed down for me" - Emma Raducanu on adapting to life post-US Open glory and injury setback

Emma Raducanu seemed in high spirits during her post-match interview yesterday in Auckland. She disclosed the secret to adapting to life post her US Open triumph and injury setbacks despite going down to Elina Svitolina in a grueling three-setter.

The 2021 US Open Champion played her first match on the tour in eight months on Tuesday (January 2) after sitting out most of last year nursing operations on both her wrist and an ankle.

Raducanu held off a stern test from Romanian qualifier and good friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round, ultimately winning it in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Pitted against the World No. 25 and reigning Wimbledon semi-finalist Elina Svitolina in the round of 16 yesterday (4 January), she was once again involved in a match that went the distance.

Despite ending up on the losing side and cutting short her much-awaited return, the Brit showed flashes of brilliance during the match. Speaking to the press post-game, the former British No. 1 was quizzed about whether she was looking to slow down a little bit after living life in fast-forward ever since her US Open fairytale in 2021.

Dismissing the idea of a reset, Raducanu joked about the rollercoaster she's been on ever since, despite her injury setbacks in the recent past.

"Things never really slow down for me. I think people might have thought oh, injury, you must have so much time on your hands, and no, I've actually had even less," Emma Raducanu conceded.

She went on to credit her team for her return to the tour, adding:

"I think it was all good times. My partners have really backed me and supported me even in a year out. So anything that I can do to give back, give extra, is really important to me," she concluded.

Emma Raducanu remains positive ahead of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu celebrates a point against Elina Svitolina during the 2024 Women's ASB Classic - Getty Images

Emma Raducanu remained optimistic after she suffered a 6-7(5) 7-6(3), 6-1 defeat to Elina Svitolina in what was only her second appearance on the court following an eight-month layoff.

Looking ahead to the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, Raducanu said there is 'a lot more to come' after a bright start in Auckland. Putting behind the disappointment, she once again reiterated her excitement for the upcoming season, ready to mount a serious challenge.

"Of course I'm disappointed about today because I was a few points away and had a few forehands mid-court, but at least I took them. I think I'd regret it more if I just pushed it in and let her hit a winner, so at least it was on my terms. I'm looking forward to this season, it's just the beginning. It's week one - a lot more to come," she said.