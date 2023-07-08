Christopher Eubanks has continued his great form on the grass by beating home favorite Cameron Norrie in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Eubanks came on top in a four-set affair, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3), to oust the British No. 1 and last year's semifinalist Norrie. This was by far the American's biggest victory ranking-wise, with Norrie currently ranked World No. 13.

Eubanks took the early lead in the match, breaking his opponent at 3-4 and holding serve to win the first set. But, the Brit leveled the match in the second set, only for Eubanks to retake the lead in the third. Looking to force a final set, Norrie pushed Eubanks into a fourth set tiebreak, which the American eked out 7-3.

The result extends Eubanks' winning streak to 7 matches. Just before the Wimbledon kick-off, the 27-year-old claimed his first title on the ATP Tour at the Mallorca Open. He began his Wimbledon campaign against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, beating him 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.

In his post-match press conference after the second-round victory, Eubanks was asked about the diversity in the sport and what role he sees himself playing in increasing it. He recalled all the great Black tennis players from the past who paved the way for the young crop to flourish.

The 27-year-old mentioned the likes of James Blake, Matt Washington, and Rodney Harmen as players who have inspired the current crop of players like Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Michael Mmoh, and himself, among others.

"I think on the men's side, we're coming up on a really, really good time. We've had, like I said, trailblazers to come between -- I'm going to skip people -- between James Blake, Matt Washington, I'll go back even further, Rodney Harmon, guys who kind of set the stage," he said.

"I think a lot of us are just piggybacking off of that between Donald Young, Scoville Jenkins. Now you've got Frances, Mmoh, myself, Ben Shelton, Bryan Shelton obviously played a huge part," he added.

Eubanks pointed out that Venus and Serena Williams have played a big role in many young girls of color picking up the racket. He credited the Williams sisters for making women's tennis more diverse than men's tennis.

"I think there's no secret when you see the amount of diversity, especially on the women's side coming up post-Venus and Serena. It's no secret that you see so many girls who are able to look up and see the most successful athlete of all time who looks like them and wanting to get into tennis. It's no secret there have been probably more diversity on the women's side," he opined.

Eubanks further stated that things were trending in the right direction for people of color in the sport.

"I think things are just kind of starting to trend in the right direction, especially for people of color. I think the more of us that are out there, the more we can hopefully inspire little kids to say, Hey, maybe I should give tennis a try," he expressed.

Christopher Eubanks to face Christopher O'Connell in Wimbledon 2023 3R

Christopher Eubanks

Christopher Eubanks will next face Christopher O'Connell of Australia in the fourth round at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, July 8.

The two men have not played each other on the ATP Tour but have competed at the Challenger level. O'Connell defeated Eubanks in the quarterfinal of the 2022 Busan Challenger.

Eubanks would be hoping to avenge that loss on the big stage and has the form on his side to do so. 2023 has been a breakout year for the American, who entered the ATP top-100 for the first time after a quarterfinal run as a qualifier at the Miami Open in May.

He then picked up his first tour title in Mallorca just before Wimbledon, dispatching a tricky and experienced opponent, Adrian Mannarino, 6-1, 6-4 in the final. A string of good results elsewhere has now seen Christopher Eubanks break into the top 50 and currently occupy the World No. 43 ranking.

