"Think we all knew Andy Murray was done, but this has become just sad" - Fans devastated as Brit crashes out of Montpellier 2024 in first round

Andy Murray's latest defeat against Benoit Paire in the first round of the Montpellier Open 2024 has left fans of the veteran immensely disappointed.

Murray has been struggling to find form for a long time due to injury troubles, but has managed to make it back into the ATP top 50 after a long uphill battle. But things have gone downhill for the former World No. 1 in the past few months, having lost 8 out of his previous 9 matches. He is also yet to open his account in 2024, with an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.

The Brit entered the Montpellier Open as the fifth seed and faced Benoit Paire in the first round. It looked like it would be smooth sailing for Murray as he claimed the first set comfortably. However, the Frenchman put up a resilient effort to turn things around and came back from behind to dump Murray out 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Expand Tweet

Fans were disappointed after another heartbreaking performance from the three-time Grand Slam Champion and took to X (Formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment. One fan said he thought that the whole tennis fraternity knew that Murray's best years were past him, but his current situation was still depressing.

"I think we all knew andy was done, but this has become just sad," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan felt that Murray was going to hang his boots after this season or possibly after this year's Wimbledon as he would hate the current scenario his career is in.

"Yeah, Andy is going to call it a day after this season, maybe even after Wimbledon. He'll hate this," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Andy Murray's last title run explored

Andy Murray won the Antwerp Open in 2019

Andy Murray's most recent title run came in 2019 at the European Open in Antwerp.

Murray entered the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament using a protected ranking. The Brit kicked off his run with a comfortable straight-set win in the first round against Kimmer Coppejans. He faced Pablo Cuevas in the second round but got rid of him in straight sets again.

His first real challenge came in the quarterfinals against Marius Copil but after a topsy-turvy three-setter, Murray reigned supreme over the Romanian. In the semifinals, he came back from a set down and defeated Ugo Humbert.

Andy Murray butted heads with his longtime rival Stan Wawrinka in the finals and came back from a set down to lift the 46th ATP Tour Singles title of his career.