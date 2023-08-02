"Thinks the world revolves around him" - Tennis fans lash out as Nick Kyrgios carps about Pablo Carreno Busta escaping scrutiny for latest withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios was recently criticized by fans after he compared the treatment he received for missing tournaments due to injury to Pablo Carreno Busta's injury woes.

With an injury-marred 2023 season, the Carreno Busta has been able to play just four matches so far - the opening rounds of the Adelaide International 2 and the Rotterdam Open and two rounds in the Australian Open.

Tennis journalist and commentator Jose Morgado took to Twitter to share the news of defending champion Carreno Busta's recent withdrawal from the Toronto Masters due to elbow injury and his consequent falling out of the Top 100.

"Pablo Carreño Busta withdraws from Canada (was defendig champ) and Cincinnati due to his terrible right elbow injury. His last match was in february but he is still top 25 because of those 1000 points.He will leave the top 100," Morgado wrote.

Kyrgios took to Twitter to react to Morgado's post, equating his experience of undergoing knee surgery to that of Carreno Busta. The Aussie made a lone appearance at the Stuttgart Open this season and unsurprisingly also announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Toronto Masters.

"Hope he gets well soon. Wish I got similar understanding when missing tournaments with injury," Kyrgios reacted to Morgado's post.

The statement did not go down well with tennis fans who believed the comparison to be unnecessary.

"Bro thinks the world revolves around him," wrote a fan.

Here are a few more reactions from fans on Twitter:

TennisAlt @tennisalt @NickKyrgios You’re such a classic narcissist, but I dunno maybe don’t wait till last min to withdraw and sign up for a bunch of stuff like exhos for the $ then withdraw. Plus you don’t see Pablo ever post the stuff you do putting others down and not being understanding of them

Raghav @raghavv_01 @NickKyrgios How do you manage to make everything about yourself

Ben ⚡️ @melbenian @NickKyrgios oh my god shut up lol

Vishal @jain_vvp @NickKyrgios It's your comments and unnecessary talk in between that lands you in the negative mindset of people . Don't forget , you still have to win a Masters, a slam . Simply boasting your wins over the top 5 is not going to help it. You need to be consistent for a year

NC Tennis Selections @NCTennis_ @NickKyrgios Thought you didn’t care what people thought of you

Ansh @Mr_Polymath_ @NickKyrgios Maybe because he's the defending champ?

Tennis Twit @TennisTweetts1 @NickKyrgios Why do you have to make everything about yourself??

Benihana Chef @temp639333 @NickKyrgios He actually plays tennis bruh

"Last time we are doing the distance" - Nick Kyrgios on being away from girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at the 2022 Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios confessed to missing his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, with the duo spending an extended period of time away from each other.

Kyrgios last made an appearance at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in the US as the coach for home favorit Frances Tiafoe. Since then, the Australian had been training to get back into action on-court.

Meanwhile, Hatzi has been vacationing with her family in Greece. The influencer shared some amazing pictures from her time on the beaches of the Dodecanese island of Kos.

Kyrgios recently took to Instagram to answer some questions from fans. One fan asked the Wimbledon finalist why he hasn't been seen together with Hatzi recently. Kyrgios replied that they would be seeing each other soon.

"She went to Greece with her family. I had a lot of work to do in the last couple of weeks...so we are meeting each other soon! Last time we are doing the distance, trust me haha," Kyrgios responded.

Screengrab from Nick Kyrgios' Instagram

The couple have been together since 2021.