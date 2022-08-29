"This 65-year-old lesbian has never heard of lesbian dance theory, but maybe it’s a thing"- Martina Navratilova slams US politician for homophobic comments

Martina Navratilova has slammed US politician Lauren Boebert for her degrading comments towards the LGBT+ community.

During an interview on Fox News, Boebert went on a "homophobic" rant where she claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be used to fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”

"How the heck can Joe Biden call America's first conservative a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper? He is the one who has allowed millions to invade our Southern border, he is the one who is robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen's daughter's degree in lesbian dance theory," Boebert said.

Martina Navratilova reacted to Boebert's comments by saying she had never heard of lesbian dance theory and was glad the congresswoman wasn't straight.

"Wow- to think she had to write this down. And this 65 year old lesbian has never heard of lesbian dance theory, but maybe it’s a thing. And I am really glad you are straight," Navratilova tweeted.

"Lauren- you are grasping at straws darling. And I am really glad you are straight," Navratilova added.

A champion for the LGBT+ community, Martina Navratilova recently commented on a video where a police officer could be seen breaking up a march by a group of lesbians.

“This shows just how ridiculous and sideways things are going in our LGBT community. Erasing the L…Wow…misogyny is alive and well,” she wrote on Twitter.

Martina Navratilova on Serena Williams' chances at US Open

On the tennis front, Martina Navratilova cannot see a "happy ending" to Serena Williams' career.

"Emotions can only carry you so far, I don't see a Cinderella happy ending where she [Serena Williams] wins the tournament. The way she has looked it doesn't look like she is going to make a miraculous comeback and win the tournament," Navratilova said.

"And with the stress of knowing this is likely your last tournament it doesn't help. But if anyone can overcome it would be Serena," she added.

Navratilova also spoke about her own retirement in 1993, saying it was a mistake to announce it at the start of the season.

"It's hard. When I retired in '93 I told the press it was my last year which was a mistake because every single tournament was a freaking tear-jerker. Serena did it her way, which was announcing in a very glamorous way on Vogue magazine, but then she is not accepting the losses, she is not accepting what comes with it which is saying goodbye," she said.

