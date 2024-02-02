"This aged well" - Alexander Zverev reacts hilariously as his joke prediction about Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes comes true

Alexander Zverev recently posted a throwback to his F1 racer introduction on Nettlfix's Break Point, joking about his prediction of Lewis Hamilton's departure from Mercedes coming true.

Zverev has made an incredible start to his 2024 season. The 26-year-old helped Germany lift the United Cup. He continued this form at the Australian Open as he made his second semifinal appearance at the Happy Slam defeating the likes of Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz en route to the last four. He fell to long-time rival Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

The German was featured in the fourth episode ('Unfinished Business') of the second season of Netflix's hit docu-drama series Break Point. For his introduction, Zverev jokingly introduced himself as the reserve driver for Mercedes' Formula 1 team. He further stated that he'll be replacing Mercedes' star driver Lewis Hamilton next year onwards.

"I'm Alexander Zverev, I'm the reserved driver for Mercedes and from next year on I’ll replace Lewis Hamilton."

The Olympic gold medalist's prediction came true as it was recently announced that Lewis Hamilton would be switching from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season. This news has sent shockwaves through the F1 fraternity.

Zverev, who is a huge F1 fan, quickly took to Instagram to react to this news and poked fun at the situation by tagging Mercedes and claiming that he was ready to start for them.

Alexander Zverev's climb back to his previous best after return from injury

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev suffered a horrific ankle injury during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open. The German had to retire from the match but was still ranked as the World No. 2 after the tournament. He expressed his disappointment at the situation as he was a few wins away from becoming the World No. 1.

Zverev had to miss the rest of the 2022 season and returned to tennis in 2023. However, the first half of his 2023 season was marred with disappointments and he found himself ranked 27 before Roland Garros.

Zverev turned his season around at the 2023 French Open where he reached the semifinals. He started making it to the latter stages of tournaments consistently, including a quarterfinal run at the 2023 US Open. He won the titles at the Hamburg Open and the Chengdu Open, taking his singles titles tally to 21 and also helping him qualify for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals.

The German has also had a phenomenal start to the 2024 season, kicking things off by winning the United Cup with Team Germany and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open.