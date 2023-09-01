"This has been anything but fair" - Simona Halep's former coach Darren Cahill slams ITIA for 'appalling' handling of Romanian's doping hearing

Simona Halep's former coach, Darren Cahill, has strongly criticized the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for their abysmal mishandling of the Romanian's doping hearing.

Halep has been under provisional suspension since October 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance, Roxadustat, during the 2022 US Open. Roxadustat is known for its ability to stimulate the production of red blood cells and promote the growth of endogenous erythropoietin (EPO), potentially leading to improved athletic performance and endurance.

Simona Halep's doping hearing has been subject to multiple delays. Originally slated for February, it was subsequently rescheduled for March. However, the hearing has since been further postponed. As of Friday, September 1, the hearing has been delayed by a week.

Halep's former coach, Darren Cahill, recently took to social media to express his thoughts on the treatment of her case. He strongly criticized the ITF and ITIA for "appallingly" handling the hearing process. While acknowledging his respect for the testing program, Cahill emphasized that the entire process has been far from fair.

"Another delay. The details of this case will eventually come to light but regardless of the outcome, this process has been handled appallingly by the ITF & ITIA. Zero care or concern for the athlete or her well-being with this case dragging on for nearly 12-months and still no judgement or resolution. I respect our testing program and a fair process but this has been anything but fair," he stated.

Darren Cahill emphasized that Simona Halep deserves the opportunity to move forward with her career and personal life, both of which are currently on hold. He further asserted that the council must improve its efforts to safeguard players and provide them with a prompt resolution, as they currently lack any form of protection or rights in this regard.

"Simona deserves the right to get on with her career and/or her life. At the moment she can do neither. No player should ever have to go through a process of delays like this again. The WTA, the board and the player council need to do better to ensure the players have some protection and rights to a quicker resolution. At the moment, they have none," Cahill added.

Darren Cahill's Instagram story

Simona Halep last played on tour at US Open 2022

Simona Halep at the 2022 US Open

Simona Halep last played a competitive match at the 2022 US Open, where she faced Ukraine's Daria Snigur in the opening round. Snigur, making her debut in the Grand Slam main draw, achieved one of the most significant victories of her career by defeating the two-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

Halep has been unable to participate in tour events since then due to her suspension. This period of inactivity has significantly impacted her ranking, causing a considerable drop. Previously ranked No. 10 at the end of 2022, Halep has now plummeted to World No. 1138 as of August 28.

Simona Halep is expected to lose her ranking soon due to her absence from this year's US Open.