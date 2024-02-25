Carlos Alcaraz is currently gearing up for his exhibition match against Rafael Nadal at the Netlfix Slam and also the Indian Wells despite nursing an ankle injury. This has left a section of his fans furious.

Alcaraz suffered an injury recently in his opening match at the Rio Open against Thiago Monteiro. Two points into the game, the World No. 2 rolled his right ankle which led to his eventual retirement after just two games.

The Spaniard subsequently shared that the injury wouldn't keep him out for long and that he would be prepared for the Netflix Slam and to defend his title at the Indian Wells after rehab.

"I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury, and I have a grade II lateral sprain that will keep me out of work for a few days... See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!" Alcaraz wrote on X.

The two-time Grand Slam champion will reach Indian Wells, California, on Sunday, February 25, where he will settle with his team and then leave for Las Vegas on Friday ahead of his match against Rafael Nadal on March 3 (via Marca). He will do all this while continuing his recovery from the ankle sprain.

The 20-year-old risking another injury with a grueling schedule has left some fans fuming, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger. One fan felt that the Spaniard was rushing his rushing his recovery.

"This is a bad idea. He is trying to rush his recovery to play. He is risking further injury. Ankle sprains takes several weeks to recover properly not several days."

"His ankle immediately was swollen after that horrible fall. It looked like a golf ball was under his skin. He just got injured a few days ago and he will be playing an exhibition?! His management is treating him like cattle. I will be surprised if he doesn't retire during the exhibition and lose in 1R of IW. He will be in a rankings free fall," another fan reacted.

Here are some other fan reactions:

Carlos Alcaraz will defend his title at the Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2023 Indian Wells trophy

Things haven't gone well for Carlos Alcaraz recently and he is yet to make a final in the 2024 season. To make things worse, he has also suffered an ankle injury at the Rio Open.

However, Alcaraz will look to turn things around at the Indian Wells where he will be defending his title. On his way to triumph last year, the World No. 2 took out the likes of Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jack Draper. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the title.

Indian Wells is set to begin on March 6.