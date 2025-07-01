"This has become a joke" - Denis Shapovalov furiously lashes out at 'worst' Wimbledon condition after shock defeat

Denis Shapovalov believes some serious change is needed at Wimbledon. The ATP star was speaking his mind against the prestigious tournament after his shock loss to Mariano Navone during the first round of the event. The third Grand Slam of the season wasn't a walk in the park for the Canadian, who was eager to reach his first final at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club.

Ad

Shapovalov seemingly wasn't happy with the conditions he experienced while playing on the court. The athlete complained about the balls that were used for the match and how slow the court felt compared to other tournaments on the tour.

Shapovalov managed to win the first set against Navone, but was soundly beaten in the next three sets, marking an end to his Wimbledon campaign. The 26-year-old was evidently not happy about having to walk away from Wimbledon during the first week of the event. He said (as shared by Punto de Break):

Ad

Trending

"The balls are the worst, the grass tour has turned into a joke. This isn't grass anymore, the court is slower than a clay one. It's not even grass."

Denis Shapovalov expected to have a successful performance at Wimbledon, after reaching the semifinals of the event during the 2021 edition of the tournament. The Canadian was eventually defeated by Novak Djokovic, who ended up winning the tournament after defeating Matteo Berrettini in a thrilling final.

Ad

Mariano Navone, the player who took out Denis Shapovalov during this year's edition of Wimbledon, is currently ranked 91st in the ATP rankings. Next up for him is a second round clash against Pedro Martínez.

How has Denis Shapovalov played in 2025?

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov's season has been a mix of ups and downs. He has a win-loss record of 15-14 to his name in singles.

Ad

Shapovalov managed to clinch an ATP 500 title earlier this year, defeating Casper Ruud in the final in Dallas. The victory gave the Canadian the first ATP 500 title of his career. There's still time for Shapovalov to capture another trophy of the same category, with events coming up in places such as Washington and Vienna.

Shapovalov also gave his best effort on the courts of Acapulco, where he managed to reach the semifinals. When it comes to the big tournaments of the season, he was defeated by Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the Australian Open and by Filip Misolic in the second round at Roland Garros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diego Peralta Diego Peralta is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, blending his professional expertise in media with a lifelong love for the sport. Born and raised in Acapulco, Diego’s passion for tennis was sparked by the ATP 500 tournament held in his hometown, an event that became his gateway to the sport’s rich world.



With a background in Social Communications and two years of experience as a journalist, Diego has previously worked with leading entertainment platforms like Collider, DiscussingFilm, and IGN. His foundation in entertainment journalism honed his storytelling abilities, which he now applies to creating insightful and engaging tennis content.



An admirer of Roger Federer, Diego finds inspiration in the Swiss maestro’s grace on and off the court. Federer’s unique combination of elegance, skill, and sportsmanship serves as a benchmark for Diego’s approach to journalism. He strives to emulate these qualities by producing credible and captivating coverage, drawing from trusted sources like ATP, WTA, and ESPN.



Beyond tennis, Diego is an avid fan of WWE, dedicating time to watching weekly shows and premium live events. This dual passion for sports and entertainment enriches his perspective as a writer, enabling him to connect with a broad audience through his engaging narratives. Know More