"This is bullsh*t, it's a clear mark!" - Furious Victoria Azarenka lashes out at umpire after contentious call in Indian Wells loss to Zheng Qinwen

Victoria Azarenka was furious with the electronic line calling system during her first-round loss to Zheng Qinwen at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Friday. The Belarusian called it a "sh*tty f****** system" before receiving a code violation from the chair umpire.

After losing the first set 3-6, Azarenka was serving at 4-4, 30-30 in the second. After a couple of shots, the former World No. 1 came close to the net and Qinwen tried to lob her. As the Belarusian ran back to fire up a return, she had a close look at the ball bouncing and felt it was out.

Azarenka immediately put her hand up in anticipation that it would be called out but, to her shock, it was called in. She was distraught over the call and protested the decision to chair umpire Marija Cicak. However, the umpire assured her there was nothing she could do as the electronic system had called it in by a whisker.

Furious, Azarenka started hurling abuses at the system.

"This is bullsh*t. What is video review for? It’s a clear mark... It’s just a sh*tty f****** system," she said.

Cicak calmly informed Azarenka that she would have to give the Belarusian a code violation for her language and she responded in anger:

"Of course I have to get a code."

Eventually, Azarenka was broken and lost the game before Qinwen served for the match successfully and registered her first win over the Belarusian.

"My first time beating Victoria Azarenka, such a great player, I’m really happy tonight" - Zheng Qinwen on her Indian Wells 2025 1R win

Victoria Azarenka at the BNP Paribas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Zheng Qinwen made her Indian Wells debut in 2022 and reached the second round. She missed out on the event the following year and exited from the second round again in 2024. This year, seeded eighth, she has finally advanced into the third round after defeating Victoria Azarenka.

During her post-match interview, Qinwen expressed her thoughts on the win and said:

"It’s not easy. I came to Indian wells three times but it’s my first time in the third round. Also my first time beating Victoria Azarenka. Such a great player. I’m really happy tonight."

"It’s really tough to face her. She beat me twice when I was 19 and 21 years old. Just really happy to get this match. Thanks for all the crowd who came to support tonight," Zheng Qinwen added.

Qinwen had lost to Azarenka in straight sets in Adelaide in 2023 and Miami in 2024. Up next for the Chinese player is an exciting clash against Lulu Sun in the third round on Saturday.

