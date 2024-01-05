"This child gonna be out there playing when your old a** gonna be in grave" - Venus Williams' father Richard cutting interviewer short goes viral

Richard Williams was always a fierce protector of his daughters and an old video of him standing up to a reporter during an interview with Venus Williams is currently going viral.

His tireless contribution to Venus and Serena Williams' success started early, with him claiming that he drafted an 85-page plan for the sisters when they were just four-and-a-half. Richard began coaching them full-time in 1995, which subsequently led to the pair winning Grand Slam tournaments.

Having faced adversity primarily because of their race throughout their careers, Richard Williams chose to remain extra close to his daughters during their heyday.

A video of him famously interrupting a 14-year-old Venus Williams' interview to berate the reporter for questioning her confidence made its rounds on the internet recently, reminding everybody of the protective figure that he was for both his daughters.

The incident occurred during a one-on-one interview with the then-ABC News correspondent John McKenzie.

It began with McKenzie quizzing Venus Williams if she could beat her opponent, to which Williams confidently responded, "I know I can beat her."

"You know you can beat her?" he followed up.

He then suggested that Venus Williams was "very confident," to which the teen responded in the affirmative.

"I'm very confident," Venus Williams said with a smile on her face.

McKenzie then proceeded to question how easily Williams felt about everything, almost as though asking her how she could be so confident. It was at this point that her father, Richard, intervened.

"Alright. Cut right there if you don't mind," said Richard Williams. "And let me tell you why. What she said, she said it with so much confidence the first time, but you keep going on and on."

Richard then proceeded to go on-screen and in front of McKenzie when the latter began complaining about the repeated interruptions.

"You've got to understand that you're dealing with an image of a 14-year-old child. And this child gonna be out there playing when your old a** and me are gonna be in the grave," Richard Williams exclaimed.

He continued to remind McKenzie that Venus Williams was just a kid and that he should let her be one.

"When she says something, we done told you what's happening. You're dealing with a little Black kid — and let her be a kid. She answered it with a lot of confidence. Leave that alone," Richard Williams concluded as he continued to vehemently defend his daughter.

Venus Williams broke onto the scene in 2000

Venus Williams at the 2000 Olympic Games - X (formerly Twitter)

Venus Williams had a breakthrough in the 2000 season, winning her first and second Grand Slam titles and her double gold medal haul at the Olympic Games.

Wimbledon 2000 was her first Grand Slam title. Venus beat No. 1 Martina Hingis in the quarterfinals, her sister Serena Williams in the semifinals and defending champion, Lindsay Davenport, in the final. She also won the doubles event with her sister Serena Williams.

Venus' second Grand Slam title came at the US Open, where she again beat Lindsay Davenport to lift the title.

Venus Williams continued her good form at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, where she claimed gold in both the women's singles and doubles events.

