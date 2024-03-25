"This compromised version of Andy Murray almost adds to his legacy" - Andy Roddick lauds Brit after Miami Open 3R exit

Andy Roddick recently heaped rich praise on Andy Murray following the latter's dramatic 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) defeat to Tomas Machac in the third round of the 2024 Miami Masters.

The former World No. 1 began his year on a four-match losing streak and struggled to get match wins under his belt. And while the Brit's form has improved over the last few weeks, this week's Miami Open marked the first time in 2024 that he registered back-to-back victories at a tournament.

Realizing he may not be able to go on like this, Andy Murray admitted last month that he will likely retire from pro tennis in the next few months.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm likely not going to play past this summer..." Andy Murray told the press in Dubai. "I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But yeah, I don't plan on playing much past this summer."

Against that background, former US Open champion Andy Roddick was invited by Tennis Channel's hosts Steve Weissman and Monica Puig to give his thoughts on Andy Murray's hard-fought loss to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac on Sunday (March 24).

The American began by arguing that while the post-hip surgery version of the 36-year-old might lose a lot of close matches, his continued passion for tennis still 'adds to his legacy.' He also gave props to the Brit on his successful career at the top of the game.

"Since 2019, with the hip issue, he will tell you he hasn't been the same. But the guts of him have been the same. Even if he used to turn [around] these matches, and lately he hasn't been able to, the drama's still there, the fight is still there," Andy Roddick said. "In a weird way, I think this kind of compromised version of Murray almost adds to his legacy, the way he's grinded out the last four, five years."

"I certainly respect it, I don't know that I could've done it. I don't know if a lot of us could've done it, so props to him if it is the last time we see him in Miami. Hell of a run, pal."

Expand Tweet

"Andy Murray could've called it quits a long time ago" - Monica Puig

Andy Murray won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016

Former player-turned-analyst Monica Puig also had high praise for Andy Murray's mental strength during the discussion. The 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist empathized with the Brit's plight as her own career was derailed by injuries.

"I mean as a player who retired due to injury, and seeing what he has done coming back from injury, which is incredibly challenging to do," Monica Puig said. "You have to deal with the pain, you have to deal with the monotony that is the rehab, and at his age already, when he had all of these injuries, he could've called it quits a long time ago."

She added that the fact that the two-time Wimbledon titlist still loves to compete in spite of his physical limitations is admirable.

"But we're talking about that fight, especially on the court today in those pressure moments. He just looked at his best, where he thrives is in the thrill of the fight," she added. You know, we never like to say goodbye to anybody who has left a bigger footprint in tennis as he has. But, he's given us some pretty great memories over the years, that's for sure."