"This same crowd ripped Martina Hingis & Serena Williams to shreds" - Daniil Medvedev's French Open tantrums fail to amuse tennis fans

Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock opening-round exit at the French Open as he lost 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild.

During the match, Medvedev was having a chat with chair umpire Aurelie Tourte over a line call when the crowd started to boo him. The Russian then tried to silence the crowd but the booing persisted.

Tennis fans took to Twitter to speak about the incident and were far from amused with Medvedev's antics. One fan called the Russian a 37-year-old man who was yelling without reason. This fan also recalled the instances when the French Open showed their hostility towards Martina Hingis (1999) and Serena Williams (2003).

"That's a 37 year old man whining about nothing, this same crowd ripped Hingis and Serena to shreds," the fan's tweet read.

marxist-keninist @tennisywilliams Tennis TV @TennisTV



#RolandGarros



Medvedev with the crowd control 🤫 Medvedev with the crowd control 🤫#RolandGarros https://t.co/NgyVkw07hU that's a 37 year old man whining about nothing this same crowd ripped hingis and serena to shreds twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… that's a 37 year old man whining about nothing this same crowd ripped hingis and serena to shreds twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

One fan stated that Medvedev created a distraction for himself with his antics and it led to him losing the match.

"And he lost that game because of this kind of distractions he gives himself," the fan's tweet read.

Big eyes @Me1be1 @TennisTV And he lost that game because of this kind of distractions he gives himself. @TennisTV And he lost that game because of this kind of distractions he gives himself.

One fan called the incident embarrassing, commenting:

"This is just very embarrassing nothing funny about it."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Daniil Medvedev says the French Open crowd was "fine"

Daniil Medvedev in action at the French Open

Daniil Medvedev was asked about the French Open crowd in his post-match press conference. The Russian claimed that they were fine, apart from the moment when they booed as he was discussing a line call with the umpire.

He stated that he told the spectators to shut up since he was having a word with the umpire at the time.

"It was fine. The only thing when I asked the umpire to check the mark was pretty close, in my opinion. I was just discussing with her like where does she see the ball in, and getting booed for whatever reason. I just told them to shut up, and that's it. Because I was discussing with another person, not with them, so they should shut up at this moment. Other than that, everything was fine, I think. Yeah," Medvedev said.

The Russian's defeat to Seyboth Wild is the first time he has lost in the opening round of a Major since the 2020 French Open when he was beaten by Marton Fucsovics.

Medvedev now has 39 wins out of 45 matches so far this season, with five titles to his name.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes