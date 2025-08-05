"This is so cute" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan beams with joy as American shares heartwarming moment with her grandmother

After being defeated by Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 at the Canadian Open, Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, went to visit her grandma with a bouquet. While Tiafoe may not have had a good run at the tournament in Toronto, he seems to be making the most of his time there.On Monday, Broomfield captured the American pro walking in black shorts and a grey T-shirt, heading to a facility where the actress's grandma resides. The second image showcases the beautiful bouquet up close, filled with bright gerbera daisies, chrysanthemums and roses.In the third photo, Tiafoe is seen lovingly hugging Broomfield’s grandmother, who sits in a wooden chair. Broomfield added the following caption:&quot;Nooo this is so cute.&quot;Ayan Broomfield's Instagram storyAyan Broomfield was born on August 13, 1997, in Toronto, Ontario, to Paul and Denise Broomfield. Her father was a track-and-field athlete. She has an older sister named Kai Broomfield, who also played tennis growing up.Ayan Broomfield shares her reaction on Frances Tiafoe's Lululemon French Open outfitEarlier this year, in January, Frances Tiafoe signed with Lululemon after ending his association with Nike, with whom he had been associated since 2016. Recently, Ayan Broomfield provided her reaction to the American pro's all-blue outfit, which he donned at this year's French Open. In a featured video, Tiafoe explains his outfit on the clay.“I’m feeling good okay,&quot; Tiafoe said. &quot;Look, we’re going French Open fit all blue, everything blue. One of my favorite colors and blue is gonna really stand out on the red clay. Smart play by them (Lululemon). We got thick blue socks, you know the logo on the sides, thick stripe on top. With the arm sleeve NBA inspired you know what I mean, arm sleeve tough, you got the wristbands. Feeling good.&quot;Ayan added her reaction to the video. She declared it her &quot;favorite kit, ever.&quot; She wrote on X:&quot;I'm sorry, but @lululemon this may be my favorite kit, ever. 💙@UKGInc @Barclays.&quot;While his outfit turned heads, his play on clay didn't leave many excited. Frances Tiafoe charted his path to the French Open quarterfinal before Lorenzo Mussetti defeated him in four sets, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6. A People exclusive from June explores how Ayan supported Frances following his loss at Roland Garros.&quot;Frances is great with that,&quot; she said. &quot;He doesn't take anything too hard. Obviously you want to learn from your mistakes and try and fix them for next time, but he's a really light-hearted and positive person, so I don't really have to help him out with that at all.&quot;So far, in both the hard-court tournaments in Washington and Toronto, Frances Tiafoe has struggled to make it past the quarterfinals. It remains to be seen if he comes up with a better showing in Cincinnati.