"This is the cutest thing, congrats"- Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend and others congratulate Naomi Broady on giving birth to twins

Several tennis players congratulated British tennis player Naomi Broady for giving birth to twins.

The 32-year-old is a former Top 100 player on the WTA Tour and has a career-high ranking of 76. Her best Grand Slam performance was reaching the second round of Wimbledon and the US Open in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Broady gave birth to twins on December 19 and shared a picture of her newborn babies underneath a Christmas tree on Instagram.

"Our Christmas gifts arrived early under the tree this year and whilst we haven’t made it home yet, we couldn’t be more grateful," her caption read.

Several tennis players commented on Naomi Broady's post to congratulate her on becoming a mother, with World No. 3 Jessica Pegula calling her babies "the cutest little things."

"This is the cutest thing, congrats," the 28-year-old's comment read.

US Open Women's Doubles runner-up Taylor Townsend also sent her best wishes to Broady on becoming a mother.

"Ahhhhhhhh!!! Naomi congratulations," Townsend wrote.

Other players who congratulated Broady on giving birth included Johanna Konta, Jodie Burrage, Laura Robson, Shelby Rogers, and Asia Muhammad.

Naomi Broady has not been active on court for a long time, with her last match coming in the qualifiers of last year's Birmingham Classic. She lost 6-3, 6-4 to Kurumi Nara.

Naomi Broady joins Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova in becoming a parent in 2022

Rafael Nadal in action during an exhibition match in Santiago

Naomi Broady is not the only tennis player to become a parent this year as Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova also embraced parenthood in 2022.

The King of Clay's wife Maria Francisca Perello gave birth to the couple's son in October. He recently stated that he thought parenthood would come for him after retirement.

"I always thought that all this would come when I retired. That's what I always had in my head. The point is that my career, luckily, lasted much longer than I expected. So you have to learn to live with this new life stage and try to continue being as competitive as possible," Nadal said.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina also welcomed their child in October, as did former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. Earlier, Maria Sharapova gave birth to her son Theodore in July. Other tennis players who became parents this year include Daniil Medvedev, Johanna Konta, and Alexander Bublik.

