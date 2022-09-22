"This data is uncomfortable to sit with, this wage gap equates to a difference of almost 1 million dollars" - Sloane Stephens voices her thoughts on Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Sloane Stephens took to social media to voice her thoughts on the occasion of Black Women's Equal Pay Day.

September 21 marks Black Women's Equal Pay Day, the day on which the median earnings of a working black woman will have caught up to the median 2021 annual earnings of a non-Latino white man. According to census data analyzed by the American Association of University Women, black women in 2020 were paid just 58 cents for every dollar a white man made.

sloanestephens @SloaneStephens Today is #BlackWomensEqualPayDay , a date that signifies how far into the year Black women must work to earn what white, non-Hispanic men earned the previous year. On average, Black women earn 58 cents per every dollar earned by a white, non-Hispanic man. Today is #BlackWomensEqualPayDay , a date that signifies how far into the year Black women must work to earn what white, non-Hispanic men earned the previous year. On average, Black women earn 58 cents per every dollar earned by a white, non-Hispanic man.

Stephens took to Instagram to speak about the occasion and also stated that the Native Women's Equal Pay Day would fall on November 30th while Latina Equal Pay Day would fall a few days later, on December 8

"Today is #BlackWomensEqualPayDay, a date that signifies how far into the year Black Women must work to earn what white, non-Hispanic mean earned the previous year. On average, black women earn 58 cents per every dollar earned by a white, non-Hispanic man," Sloane Stephens said.

"This wage gap equates to a difference of almost 1 million dollars over a 40-year career, according to National Women's Law Center. Last year, this day fell on August 3rd. Black Women lost 6 weeks of progress this year. Native Women's Equal Pay Day will fall on November 30th and Latina Equal Pay Day will fall on December 8," she added.

"I explore this topic over on my Meta Bulletin and share some tips on #salarynegotiation as well as offer some #advice to #allies for how they can help advocate for parity in their own workplaces. This date is uncomfortable to sit with, and I hope that we can take time today to reflect on how we can value the work of Black women and each contribute towards a more fair and equitable society," she concluded.

How has Sloane Stephens fared in 2022?

Sloane Stephens has won 13 matches so far this season

Sloane Stephens has had a pretty disappointing season so far, winning only 13 out of 27 matches. The 29-year-old did manage to clinch the Abierto Zapopan trophy in Guadalaraja by beating Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in the final.

Stephens' most notable achievement this season remains her quarterfinal finish at the French Open. The former US Open champion beat Jule Niemeier, Sorana Cirstea, Diane Parry and Jill Teichmann before losing to eventual runner-up Coco Gauff in the last eight.

She most recently competed at the US Open and reached the second round following a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Greet Minnen. Here, the 29-year-old was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Stephens will next participate in the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma as the eighth seed.

