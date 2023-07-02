"This is so disgusting; rot in hell" - Tennis fans accuse Sorana Cirstea of transphobia after Romanian calls for traditional values to be upheld

Sorana Cirstea has been criticized by tennis fans following the Romanian's call to endorse conventional human values, disregarding the concept of LGBTQI+.

The Romanian hasn't had much luck delivering good results this season. Her sole win in the 2023 season came at the WTA Catalonia Open, where she ousted American Elizabeth Mandlik.

In her last competition, Cirstea suffered an early exit, at the concluded Viking International Eastbourne tournament. Despite dragging the battle to three sets, Cirstea succumbed to Ana Bogdan in the Round of 32 with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-2, 3-6.

Cirstea's disappointing performances this season were bad enough, but now she has been subject to a controversy that has put her in the spotlight. Most recently, the Romanian was condemned for making a post that fans took as an attack on their LGBTQI+ allies.

Her social media post suggested people resort to their traditional instincts, hurling the emotions of tennis fans and the pride community.

This, in turn, triggered tennis fans and prompted them to advocate for their cause and criticize Cirstea for her demeaning actions. One fan wasn't in favor of the interpretation offered by her story and presented this as a "legitimate" reason to hate her.

"Nah This is so disgusting, now legitimate reason to hate her. Whatever that means make children innocent again??? Rot in hell."

Another fan questioned whether the reason behind the Romanian's actions was because she is homophobic.

"Is she homophobe?"

Another fan critically evaluated Cirstea's post and humorously pointed out the irony of the situation and accused the Romanian of exercising internalized misogyny.

"The irony, of course, is that the maker of meme would likely question Cirstea’s femininity — being a muscular woman athlete who deigns to pursue a career outside the home and all. Wild how often transphobia goes hand in hand with internalized misogyny."

Here are some more reactions by tennis fans:

Sorana Cirstea is scheduled to appear at the 2023 Wimbledon

Sorana Cirstea

Sorana Cirstea is all set to perform in the third Slam of the season, Wimbledon, and is scheduled to go up against Tatjana Maria in the Championship's round of 128.

The World No. 36 has been favored to be the match's ultimate winner despite having a 0-1 head-to-head record against the German.

Sorana Cirstea suffered the wrath of Maria in the Championship's 2022 edition, where she was sent packing by the latter with a scoreline of 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 in the second round.

