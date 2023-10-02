"This is so dramatic for no reason" - Tennis fans react to Alycia Parks and Yanina Wickmayer's beef during China Open doubles

Alycia Parks teamed up with Belgian veteran Yanina Wickmayer to play doubles at the 2023 China Open. While their stay in the competition ended in the first round itself, the match did not lack any drama, which caught the eye of tennis fans.

Parks and Wickmayer faced former two-time Roland Garros doubles champion Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round in Beijing. The American-Belgian duo raced to a lead by taking the first set 6-2 and were on the verge of winning the contest when Garcia/Mladenovic saved a match point at 5-3, 40-40 in the second set.

The French pair eventually came through in the tiebreaker to enter the second round, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6. During the second set, there seemed to be some disagreement between Parks and Wickmayer as both were filmed having an argument, with the latter walking away and shaking her head.

In another video, Wickmayer was seen staring down at Parks while sitting at their bench during the changeover. These incidents left tennis fans amused and puzzled. Many found the exchange to be funny and dramatic. Others questioned why the two women even partnered up in the first place if they did not have an understanding. Alycia Parks and Yanina Wickmayer also played doubles at the Guadalajara Open and won their first-round match in Mexico.

"This is so funny??? I want to be a fly to fly around them and know what happened," wrote one fan.

"This is so dramatic for no reason," joked another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Alycia Parks won her first WTA Tour title in 2023

Alycia Parks at Lyon Open

2023 has been a breakout year for Alycia Parks, who has made her mark on the WTA Tour with impressive performances. The young American first burst on the scene at the 2022 Ostrava Open, where she defeated Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari en route to her first-ever WTA Tour quarterfinal.

This year, she has built on her progress from 2022 and won her first tour-level tournament at the Lyon Open. The 22-year-old defeated top seed Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 to triumph at the ATP 250 tournament. She also reached the third round at the Madrid Open and the quarterfinal at the Morocco Open. These results have seen Parks break into the top 50 WTA ranking for the first time in her career. She is currently ranked World No. 43.

Alycia Parks has also tasted success in the doubles format, winning the WTA 1000 title at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati with her partner Taylor Townsend. Parks currently occupies the World No. 27 spot in the doubles ranking.