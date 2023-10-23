"This is what we dreamed about growing up" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on European Open doubles win with brother Petros

World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas took a moment to reflect on his European Open doubles win alongside his brother Petros Tsitsipas.

In addition to participating in the singles draw, Tsitsipas decided to team up with his younger brother, Petros, for the doubles competition at the European Open. The duo showcased an outstanding performance in Antwerp, ultimately clinching their first-ever tour-level title as a doubles team.

While Tsitsipas had previously experienced success in men's doubles on the ATP tour, this victory held special significance as it marked Petros' first main tour trophy.

Reflecting on their remarkable journey in Antwerp, the Greek No. 1 took to his Instagram account to share an emotional post, expressing pride and celebrating the win with his brother.

“This is what we dreamed about growing up @petrostsitsipas @apostolostsitsipas,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said while sharing a post which highlighted their winning moments.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on European Open doubles win with brother Petros

Tsitsipas and his brother Petros have had a decent record as a doubles team. They reached the quarterfinals at the 2022 Stuttgart Open and also competed at the US Open, most recently in New York (second round).

The Greek pair entered Antwerp on the back of a modest 7-24 win-loss record and began their campaign with a hard-fought win over David Vega Hernandez and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

The duo then defeated the likes of Matwe Middlekoop/ Andreas Mies and Sam Weissborn/ Romain Arenerodo to stake their claim for the title.

In a closely contested match in the finals, the brothers outclassed Adam Pavlasek and Ariel Behar 6-7(5), 6-4, 10-8 in one hour and 37 minutes to lift the title.

To add to the celebrations, Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend and former World No. 3 Paula Badosa joined the duo on court. She cheekily claimed one of the trophies and proudly held it aloft, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Tsitsipas also made a decent run in the men's singles competition at the European Open in Antwerp. He defeated the likes of Botic Van De Zandschulp and Yannick Hanfmann en route to the last four, but couldn't get past 19-year-old Arthur Fils. The young Frenchman stunned Tsitsipas in straight sets, 7-6(5), 7-6(4).

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Dominic Thiem in R1 of the Vienna Open next

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem will lock horns in the first round of the Vienna Open on Tuesday (October 24).

While Tsitsipas reached the semifinals of the European Open, Thiem chalked up a second-round exit in Antwerp. Yannick Hanfmann of Germany defeated Thiem in an absorbing battle 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

The head-to-head between Tsitsipas and Thiem is poised at 5-5. The Greek, Tsitsipas, won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Fans can expect an exciting contest between Tsitsipas' finesse and Thiem's power hitting on the indoor hardcourts of Vienna.

Both players will be determined to start well and make a deep run at the event. The winner of this tie will take on Aleksandar Vukic or Tomas Machak in the second round.