"This dude gets the worst schedules" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs laments Daniil Medvedev's late-night finish in French Open 1R

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, expressed her disappointment over Daniil Medvedev's first-round match at the 2024 French Open finishing late at night. This is not the first time the World No. 5 has had a late-night finish, as he also experienced a similar situation earlier this year at the Australian Open.

Medvedev is having a successful season thus far, with runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Masters. He also reached the final four at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Miami Open, as well as had a quarterfinal run at the Madrid Open.

The World No. 5 is currently in Paris competing at the French Open. Seeded fifth, he kicked off his campaign at Roland-Garros by defeating German Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in three hours and eight minutes to move to the second round in the tournament.

Despite winning the first two sets convincingly, Daniil Medvedev faced a setback as Koepfer made a strong comeback to win the third set and force a fourth set.

However, Medvedev regrouped and managed to bounce back and secure the victory by winning the fourth set 6-3. The match was a long affair, which ended at 12:29 a.m.

Following that, Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, took to social media and stated that Daniil Medvedev has the "worst" luck in match scheduling, as often ends up playing matches that finish well past midnight due to scheduling issues.

"Once again @DaniilMedwed finishing after midnight! This dude gets the worst schedules 😂 .... But he just keeps chugging 👌 ," Stubbs posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev had experienced a late-night finish at the Australian Open. He had defeated Emil Ruusuvuori with a score of 3-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(1) in the second round, a match which concluded at 3:40 a.m. local time.

Daniil Medvedev will face Miomir Kecmanovic in French Open 2024 2R

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev will go up against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the 2024 French Open. Kecmanovic secured his spot in the second round by defeating Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro with a score of 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round.

Medvedev and Kecmanovic have met three times before on the ATP Tour, with the Russian winning all three matches. Their first encounter was in the third round of the 2022 French Open, where the former World No. 1 defeated Kecmanovic with a score of 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

The two players faced off again in the semifinals of the 2022 Los Cabos Open, with Medvedev coming out on top with a score of 7-6(0), 6-1. Their most recent meeting took place in the second round of the 2023 Adelaide International 1, where the Russian claimed victory with a score of 6-0, 6-3.

Their upcoming match at the 2024 French Open will mark their fourth meeting on the ATP Tour.

