"This dude is shameless he wants to best up on a 36yr old" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's wish to beat Rafael Nadal in their head-to-head

Tennis fans have shared their reactions to Carlos Alcaraz's recent statement about countryman Rafael Nadal, made during a press conference in Tenerife.

The 19-year-old has faced off against Nadal on three occasions - the Madrid Open in 2021 and 2022, and the Indian Wells Masters in 2022. While the World No.1 managed to conquer his compatriot in their latest meeting in Madrid, the veteran was the winner of the other two encounters.

According to reports, the US Open champion stated that his wish was to have a positive head-to-head against the tennis legend.

"What I would like to do is exceed him in the head-to-head," Carlos Alcaraz said, according to reports.

This statement, however, did not sit well with tennis fans, with many embarrassed by the teenager's boastful attitude about the potential of leading the 36-year-old in their meetings. Fans did not hesitate to call Alcaraz "shameless" for having such a goal.

"This dude is shameless, he wants to best up on a 36yr old Nadal (and) flex H2H record," one fan said.

Some fans also noted that young players like Alcaraz wanting to beat the former World No. 1 despite being in the final stages of his career is a testament to the legend's greatness.

"Even Papa Rafa's approaching the final stage of his career, players are still desperate to beat him and in case of CA to surpass him in their H2H. I guess I have to take this as a compliment to Rafa's unmatched greatness," another fan remarked.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"There’s no sense in comparing me to him" - Carlos Alcaraz dismisses comparisons to Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal became the first non-American pair to be year-end World No. 1 and No. 2.

Carlos Alcaraz, who is spending a few days of his off-season in Tenerife, said in the same press conference that he was happy to see Rafael Nadal still competing.

The World No. 1 further noted that their rankings were not in-tune with the veteran Spaniard's career achievements.

"For me it’s a still a pleasure to see Rafa on the court, like any tennis lover. He won two Slams (this year), he is No 2. If I were in his position, I would not have any plans to retire, just because you can see how much he loves tennis and he loves competing," he said.

"There’s no sense in comparing me to him. Me being the current No 1 doesn’t matter and you can’t ignore all his past achievements," he added.

