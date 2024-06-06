"This is easy, isn't it?" - Carlos Alcaraz amused after he gets featured in mathematics question for exam conducted in Spain

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed amusement upon discovering that he was featured in a question on a university entrance exam (EBAU) in Spain. It all started when a fan requested Alcaraz to solve the problem which featured him.

Alcaraz is currently competing in the ongoing French Open and has already advanced to the semifinals, where he will face the 22-year-old Jannik Sinner.

A fan on X (previously Twitter) shared the Mathematics II questions from the Murcia region's university entrance exam, asking the Spanish person to assist in solving the first question in a lighthearted manner.

“@carlosalcaraz This is the first question of the EBAU Mathematics II exam in the Region of Murcia. Could you tell me the answer so I don't have to solve the system of equations? Thank you,” the Fan asked.

Trending

Surprisingly, Alcaraz took notice of the tweet and even came up with a reply.

"This is easy, isn't it?,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Alcaraz, a native of El Palmar, Murcia, Spain, attended primary school there itself. His elementary school honored him in 2023 with a mural celebrating his accomplishments in tennis. Alcaraz attended the unveiling ceremony, where he received high praise from the mayor of El Palmar.

“You are going to give us a lot of joy and all of Murcia will be with you encouraging you and pushing you towards success," Serrano said. "As Mayor of Murcia, I cannot help but congratulate you for bearing the name of our municipality and your district, El Palmar, around the world. You have become an unbeatable ambassador," the Mayor said of Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz praises Jannik Sinner ahead of French Open semifinal clash

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 14

Following his 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday, Carlos Alcaraz spoke highly of his semifinal opponent, Jannik Sinner, in an on-court interview.

Alcaraz praised Sinner as being the best tennis player in the world right now and reminisced about their previous encounters, notably the 2022 US Open quarterfinal, where Sinner emerged victorious after a grueling match that ended 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3.

“Right now he's the best player in the world or the player playing the best tennis, what can I say about him, I think we have played great matches, like you said, the quarterfinal in 2022 and after that we have played many great matches,” Carlos Alcaraz told Euro sport. (0:45 - 1:47)

Alcaraz added that he was grateful to have Sinner on the tour because the Italian motivates him to push himself harder and improve.

“I'm glad to have him in the tour, to have him at this level because thanks to him I push myself to be better, to be a better player to give my 100% everyday, to wake up in the morning and want to improve my game to try to beat him, so I'm grateful to have him play, I love watching him play as well, it's going to be a really difficult challenge for me and I'm ready to take that challenge,” Carlos Alcaraz added

The semifinal clash between Sinner and Alcaraz will be the ninth time they face off on tour, with each having won four matches thus far.