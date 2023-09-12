A cryptic post on social media from Serena Williams caused a bit of a stir on Tuesday, September 12, with many fans speculating that the American may have intended the contents of the post for Simona Halep.

The 23-time Major winner, who has been a regular figure on social media since her retirement in 2022, took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a short message with no context.

"8 is a better number," she wrote.

The timing of the post was interesting for many fans on the social media site, given that just an hour before, Simona Halep had been handed a four-year suspension from professional tennis by the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) over a breach of the sport's anti-doping program.

Halep had famously denied Williams a career-eighth Wimbledon title by beating her in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

In that context, the tennis community perhaps can't be blamed for theorizing that Serena Williams was taking shots at the 2-time Major winner. One fan reacted to the post by saying that the 41-year-old couldn't control her urge to hit back at the Romanian.

"She just couldn’t help herself here with the shade," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, was critical of the Williams' potential dig at Halep.

"This is so embarrassing, she never knew how to lose...USO 18 was the best example of all," they wrote.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado posted a screen-capture of Serena Williams' activity to back up the theory that she was indeed targetting Halep with her post.

Morgado pointed out that the American had liked a post by her compatriot Nicole Gibbs, where she expressed her disappointment with the Romanian's actions.

"Serena just 'liked' this tweets as well..." Morgado wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community:

Serena Williams' bid for a record-tying 24 Major titles was ended by Simona Halep in the 2019 Wimbledon final

Serena Williams and Simona Halep embrace each other after the 2019 Wimbledon final

Serena Williams suffered by far the most lopsided championship-match defeat of her career in 2019. She succumbed to the former World No. 1 Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final in just 56 minutes, only managing to win four games in the entire match.

The loss came as rather bizarre at the time, considering the American had beaten the Romanian in 10 of their 11 meetings leading up to the final at SW19 that year.

Serena Williams would make one more Major final at the 2019 US Open, where she was outmatched by the fast-rising Bianca Andreescu. Had the American won the match, she would've tied Margaret Court's record tally of 24 Major titles.

The championship-match loss also marked the fifth consecutive time that the 23-time Major winner had fallen at the final hurdle of a tournament since becoming a mother in 2017.

She, however, soon made amends by going all the way at the 2020 ASB Classic, where she beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets to win the 98th title of her illustrious career. The 41-year-old then struggled with her form and various injuries for the next two years, before retiring at the 2022 US Open.

