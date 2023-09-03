Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the fourth round of the US Open 2023 after beating Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(6) on Saturday (September 2).

The Russian previously beat Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 and Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-2 on his way to the second week of the New York Major.

Medvedev spoke to former World No. 1 Pam Shriver after the match and joked about a loud fan in the crowd, claiming that he was worried how his wife or girlfriend would be able to sleep at night.

"There is one guy, I don't know if he has a girlfriend or wife, but I don't know how his girlfriend or wife is going to sleep because he is so pumped up that he's going to, at the night, say, 'Vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos', just nonstop. So, I feel sorry for him," the 27-year-old said.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans responded to Medvedev's post-match interview, with one claiming it to be the most entertaining post-match interview of the year.

"This is the most entertaining post match interview this year," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

One fan stated that Medvedev was in his "villain arc".

"He’s in his villain arc," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Another fan stated that Daniil Medvedev and interviews are a match made in heaven.

"Interviews and Meddy, match made in heaven. Honest af. No effs given," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Medvedev's post-match interview.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev will face Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of US Open 2023

Daniil Medvedev during his third-round match against Sebastian Baez at the US Open

After beating Sebastian Baez, Daniil Medvedev will take on 13th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the US Open. The Aussie reached the Round of 16 of the New York Major by beating 23rd seed Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

Medvedev and De Minaur will lock horns for the seventh time, with the Russian leading 4-2 in the head-to-head. However, the Aussie triumphed in the last two meetings between them, most recently in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in Toronto, where he won 7-6(7), 7-5.

Interestingly, Medvedev's fourth-round opponent at last year's US Open was also an Aussie, Nick Kyrgios, and the Russian ended up losing the match.

Whoever out of Medvedev or De Minaur will win, will take on either eighth seed Andrey Rublev or Jack Draper in the US Open quarterfinals.