Caroline Wozniacki was delighted to see her daughter Olivia and son James cheering her during her 2024 Australian Open second-round match against qualifier Maria Timofeeva on Wednesday, January 17.

Wozniacki, who entered the tournament at Melbourne Park as a wildcard, lost 6-1, 4-6, 1-6 at the John Cain Arena in two hours and 21 minutes.

The 33-year-old was disappointed after failing to make her way through to the third round. However, she was happy to see her children cheering on their mother.

“Wasn’t the day I had hoped for, but this is everything. Sound on,” Wozniacki wrote on her Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram Story

Wozniacki retired from tennis at the age of 29 in 2020. However, she eventually made a comeback to the court last year. Wozniacki is one of the returning mothers on the tennis court alongside Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Tatjana Maria, Taylor Townsend, Yanina Wickmayer and Elina Svitolina.

The Dane advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2023 US Open before losing to the eventual champion and teen sensation Coco Gauff. Prior to that, Wozniacki had defeated 11th seed Petra Kvitova in the second round.

Before the Australian Open, Wozniacki played in the ASB Classic in Auckland where she lost to Svitolina in straight sets in the Round of 32.

Caroline Wozniacki bows out to 20-year-old Maria Timofeeva

Timofeeva at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Wozniacki was the favorite against Timofeeva in the Australian Open given her experience. The Danish player looked in command after she earned two breaks of serve to get the better of her opponent in the first set.

From the second set onwards, Timofeeva upped her game and made Wozniacki work hard for every other point. The 20-year-old conceded two breaks but got three of them back to take the match into the deciding set.

The third and final set was a completely one-sided affair in favor of Timofeeva, who kept getting better. Timofeeva churned out 15 winners in the final set to give Wozniacki no breathing space.

Overall, Timofeeva churned out 40 winners, 23 more than Wozniacki’s tally of 17. However, she would want to cut down on the 37 unforced errors that she made.

Timofeeva will next be up against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated 2023 Australian Open girls' singles champion Alina Korneeva in the second round.