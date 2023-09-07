"This is good luck!!" - Madison Keys reveals Sloane Stephens' 'love note' as she reaches US Open SF for 3rd time, Stephens responds

Madison Keys revealed the kind words Sloane Stephens wrote for her in a ‘love note' during her US Open quarterfinal clash.

Keys took on Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of the New York Major on Wednesday, September 6. The American delivered a convincing performance as she did not lose a single serve and saved all nine break points against her. She, meanwhile, capitalized on all three break point opportunities she generated, thus producing a perfect conversion rate.

Keys defeated Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 without much hassle and booked her spot in the semifinal after one hour and 26 minutes of play.

Following her win, the 28-year-old showed a love note that her compatriot and friend Sloane Stephens dropped for her in her locker ahead of the significant victory over the reigning Wimbledon champion.

“Okay, since I am here, I’m gonna leave a little love note in Madi’s locker and hopefully she gets it after the match,” Stephens had revealed on social media earlier in the day.

“Madi, let’s do this baby! Keep fighting! Always proud of you. – Sloane” the note read.

Stephens, who was knocked out in the opening round by Beatriz Haddad Maia, was ecstatic about the former World No. 7 receiving the message and shared her happiness about the same.

“She got my note! This is good luck!! I need to overnight one for the next match!! Let’s do this baby!!!” she responded.

Sloane Stephens on Instagram

The 2023 US Open marks Madison Keys’ third US Open semifinal appearance. Incidentally, in 2017, the Major title eluded her as she finished as the runner-up against Sloane Stephens herself. Keys then faced a semifinal exit the following year at the hands of eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

Madison Keys sets up clash with Aryna Sabalenka at US Open 2023

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023

Madison Keys is enjoying a decent season. The World No. 17 has accumulated 33 wins against 11 losses year to date.

During the grasscourt season, she lifted her seventh career title at the WTA 500 Eastbourne International. She also featured in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships, where she fell short against Aryna Sabalenka.

At the ongoing US Open, Keys got the better of Arantxa Rus, Yanina Wickmayer, Liudmila Samsonova, Jessica Pegula, and Marketa Vondrousova en route to the final four. The American has maintained an impressive form throughout her campaign and has dropped just one set against Samsonova so far.

Keys, who is vying for her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, has set up a semifinal clash with Sabalenka. The pair will face off on Thursday, September 7, for a spot in Saturday’s final.