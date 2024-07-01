"This guy should be ashamed of himself" - Martina Navratilova chastises writer over "misogynistic" take on Taylor Swift’s lifestyle

Martina Navratilova slammed a writer for an opinion on Taylor Swift's personal life. The former World No. 1 was shocked that someone at Newsweek would write this and that a magazine as reputed as them would publish it.

Newsweek recently published an article on Taylor Swift, where a segment of the article was about how the pop sensation was unmarried despite being 34 years old. The writer questioned if this set a good example for the young girls who looked up to her.

"At 34, Swift remains unmarried and childless, a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model. But, I suggest, it's crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls. A role model, by definition, is someone worthy of imitation. While Swift's musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate. This might sound like pearl-clutching preaching, but it's a concern rooted in sound reasoning."

A user on X (formerly Twitter) slammed the magazine for their take on Swift.

Martina Navratilova retweeted the tweet, agreeing with the sentiments of the user as she chastised the author and was surprised that someone at Newsweek wrote an article like that.

“A massive pile of misogynistic bull💩💩💩. This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek…and they printed it. I mean…” Navratilova wrote.

"Perfect example of Male Entitlement… Omg" - Martina Navratilova lambasts actor David Tennant for disrespecting UK Minister Kemi Badenoch

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova recently called out actor David Tennant over his remarks about the United Kingdom's Minister for Women and Equalities, Kemi Badenoch. The actor received the LGBT+ Celebrity Ally award at the British LGBT Awards.

“Until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist anymore…I don’t wish ill of her I just wish her to shut up,” Tennant said in his speech.

Navratilova took to X as she said that the comments represented misogyny at its fullest. She felt that this was the perfect example of male entitlement and was shocked.

"Wow. The misogyny is in full force!!! Ladies and gentlemen- I give you the perfect example of Male Entitlement… Omg…," Martina Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Navratilova is a highly active person on social media and isn't shy when it comes to voicing her opinions. Be it politics, the issues of trans athletes, take on sports, and many other pressing issues, the tennis icon always gives her two cents without mincing her words.

