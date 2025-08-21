"This is what happens when you speak up";"Disgusting" - Fans slam US Open for denying Stan Wawrinka a wildcard after his 'clean sport' comment

Stan Wawrinka was recently denied a wildcard at the US Open. Reacting to this, fans slammed the Major for their treatment of the former champion, speculating that this decision was a result of the Swiss tennis star's comments about ‘clean sport’.

In February earlier this year, World No.1 Jannik Sinner's doping saga came to a close after a long battle, with the Italian accepting a three-month long suspension from the World Anti-Doping Agency. However, many tennis players were unhappy with this verdict, with Wawrinka stating that he didn't ‘believe in a clean sport anymore’.

Now, Stan Wawrinka has reportedly been denied a wildcard entry in the men's singles event at the 2025 US Open. Reacting to this, fans were quick to criticize the Grand Slam, with one X user writing,

“This is what happens when you speak up against the establishment's narrative. @stanwawrinka deserves respect for saying the truth.”

Another fan expressed their disappointment in the US Open, writing,

“Argh that just leaves me feeling bad about the US open. Disgusting. The tennis establishment sucks.”

Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to the US Open denying Wawrinka a wildcard:

“I suspect it's because he spoke up against how unfair the tennis body is,” one fan wrote.

“Stan The Man poked the pencil necked geeks in the chest - and rightfully so by saying something to the effect of tennis as regulated by ATP/WTA is not a clean sport. Corruption needs to be cleaned up and Stan should definitely get a wild card,” another added.

“They gave Wildcards to the most random people but not a former champion 😭😭???? A joke of a tournament,” yet another fan chimed in.

Stan Wawrinka makes semifinals exit at Cancun Country Open

Wawrinka at the 2025 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

On the tennis end of things, Stan Wawrinka was most recently seen in action at the Cancun Country Open. The former World No.1 opened his campaign in Mexico against Cleeve Harper, claiming a 6-3, 6-4 win.

He then took on Rio Noguchi, downing the Japanese with the same scoreline.

For his quarterfinals encounter, Wawrinka went up against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The Swiss player was dominant in his performance, beating the fourth seed 6-4, 6-3.

However, Stan Wawrinka’s outing at the Challenger 125 event came to a close in the semifinals. The three-time Grand Slam champion was outdone by Argentina’s Thiago Agustín Tirante in straight sets.

