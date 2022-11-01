"This is horrible"- Stan Wawrinka, Martina Navratilova and others from tennis fraternity react to viral video of father assaulting daughter

Several people from the tennis fraternity have spoken out on a video of a father assaulting his daughter on a tennis court

The video was shared online by Croatian actor Igor Juric, with his caption reading:

"Another brutal violence by a father against his daughter. I received information that it was a family coming from China. We will file criminal charges against this monster as well."

Igor Jurić @lojzija Još jedno brutalno nasilje oca nad ćerkom. Dobio sam informaciju da je u pitanju porodica koja dolazi iz Kine. Podnećemo krivičnu prijavu i protiv ovog monstruma.

Many players, past and present, condemned the man's heinous act, with Stan Wawrinka calling it horrible.

"That's horrible."

Stanislas Wawrinka @stanwawrinka That's horrible !!

Judy Murray called the incident a "horrific example of parental physical abuse" and urged the ITF to take action on it.

"Horrific example of parental physical abuse in junior tennis. Over to you to deal with this through whichever governing body he falls under @ITFTennis," the Scot said.

judy murray @JudyMurray Horrific example of parental physical abuse in junior tennis. Over to you to deal with this through whichever governing body he falls under @ITFTennis. 😡 😢

Martina Navratilova shared Judy Murray's tweet and wrote:

"What the heck"

Paula Badosa also expressed her disgust at the act and called it crazy. The Spaniard also sent her wishes to the young player.

"This is crazy!!!!! The worst thing is that it is not the only case in our sport. People putting their f… frustrations on the athlete. fed up! Please report it! Much encouragement to her. Have a broken heart right now,"Badosa said.

Paula Badosa @paulabadosa

¡Por favor denundiadlo!



Paula Badosa @paulabadosa Esto es una locura!!!!! Lo peor es que no es el unico caso en nuestro deporte. La gente poniendo sus p… frustaciones en el deportista. ¡Harta! ¡Por favor denundiadlo! Mucho animo a ella ❤️ tengo el corazon roto ahora mismo…

Daria Saville showed her classy side by not only sending her support to the young girl who got assaulted but also asking for support for those who get abused, mentally or physically.

"This girl is going to be broken forever. If you think someone is getting physically or mentally abused please support them and encourage them to talk to someone who can help. Offer to help them find a local domestic violence agency or offer to go the police," the 28-year-old said.

Daria Saville @Daria_gav This girl is going to be broken forever 💔 If you think someone is getting physically or mentally abused please support them and encourage them to talk to someone who can help. Offer to help them find a local domestic violence agency or offer to go the police.

Here are some other reactions from the tennis fraternity:

Mahesh Bhupathi @Maheshbhupathi Locking this lunatic up is a given . But I hope the authorities can identify this kid and protect her. There is no way this is the first time this has happened to her!! 😳😡

Gabriela Sabatini @sabatinigabyok Indignación y repudio. Esto no deberia seguir pasando 😡😢

Rohan Bopanna @rohanbopanna This is the most ridiculous thing I have seen today. Hopefully immediate action is taken on this man abusing this tennis player. #Abusing

Nicole Melichar-Martinez @nicole_melichar Idk what's worse, the abuse or someone filming and no one going there to try and stop it to help the girl.

"Let's ask for Novak Djokovic to help behind the scenes" - Pam Shriver on the video

Pam Shriver asked Novak Djokovic to help regarding the matter

Former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver expressed her annoyance at the assault and stated that Novak Djokovic could be of help behind the scenes. The American said that the man's heinous act needed to be reported.

"OMG we all need to report, and press charges against this kind of horrible abuse," she tweeted.

"Let's ask for @DjokerNole to help behind the scenes. We all need to work together to stop abuse. Igot thanks for doing your part," Shriver added.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver @lojzija Let’s ask for @DjokerNole to help behind the scenes. We all need to work together to stop abuse. Igor thanks for doing your part. @lojzija Let’s ask for @DjokerNole to help behind the scenes. We all need to work together to stop abuse. Igor thanks for doing your part.

