"This is horrible"- Stan Wawrinka, Martina Navratilova and others from tennis fraternity react to viral video of father assaulting daughter

Several people from the tennis fraternity have spoken out on a video of a father assaulting his daughter on a tennis court
The video was shared online by Croatian actor Igor Juric, with his caption reading:
"Another brutal violence by a father against his daughter. I received information that it was a family coming from China. We will file criminal charges against this monster as well."
Many players, past and present, condemned the man's heinous act, with Stan Wawrinka calling it horrible.
"That's horrible."
Judy Murray called the incident a "horrific example of parental physical abuse" and urged the ITF to take action on it.
"Horrific example of parental physical abuse in junior tennis. Over to you to deal with this through whichever governing body he falls under @ITFTennis," the Scot said.
Martina Navratilova shared Judy Murray's tweet and wrote:
"What the heck"
Paula Badosa also expressed her disgust at the act and called it crazy. The Spaniard also sent her wishes to the young player.
"This is crazy!!!!! The worst thing is that it is not the only case in our sport. People putting their f… frustrations on the athlete. fed up! Please report it! Much encouragement to her. Have a broken heart right now,"Badosa said.
Daria Saville showed her classy side by not only sending her support to the young girl who got assaulted but also asking for support for those who get abused, mentally or physically.
"This girl is going to be broken forever. If you think someone is getting physically or mentally abused please support them and encourage them to talk to someone who can help. Offer to help them find a local domestic violence agency or offer to go the police," the 28-year-old said.
Here are some other reactions from the tennis fraternity:
"Let's ask for Novak Djokovic to help behind the scenes" - Pam Shriver on the video
Former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver expressed her annoyance at the assault and stated that Novak Djokovic could be of help behind the scenes. The American said that the man's heinous act needed to be reported.
"OMG we all need to report, and press charges against this kind of horrible abuse," she tweeted.
"Let's ask for @DjokerNole to help behind the scenes. We all need to work together to stop abuse. Igot thanks for doing your part," Shriver added.