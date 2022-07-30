"This is why I know I can't lose" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian marvels at daughter Olympia's latest creation

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently took to Twitter to showcase their daughter Olympia's latest culinary creation.

Olympia, 4, has in the past joined hands with her father to create some delightful pancakes. But on this occasion, Serena Williams' daughter prepared a fresh and healthy smoothie for her father.

Not only that, Olympia attached a heartwarming note to her father with the smoothie. As can be seen, attached to the top of the container, her note reads "I love you" and is undersigned by her name.

Alexis Ohanian posted a picture of the note and the smoothie bottle on Twitter, captioning it with the statement below, clearly proud of his daughter.

"This is why I know I can't lose," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian This is why I know I can't lose. This is why I know I can't lose. https://t.co/CSOgU6LwiX

A fan then pointed out to Serena Williams' husband that Olympia's gesture reminded him of a past instance when she was writing down food orders for her father.

"Wow. This takes me back to the video of her taking your orders in which she just drags the pencil along the paper to “write” the order," tweeted a fan.

FeeFii @FeeFii__ @alexisohanian Wow. This takes me back to the video of her taking your orders in which she just drags the pencil along the paper to “write” the order @alexisohanian Wow. This takes me back to the video of her taking your orders in which she just drags the pencil along the paper to “write” the order😂😂😂

In response, Ohanian remarked that his daughter has indeed "come a long way in her food service career."

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian @FeeFii__ She's come a long way in her food service career. @FeeFii__ She's come a long way in her food service career.

Another fan then asked the 39-year-old to clarify the contents of the shaker under the note. He responded by writing, "The best smoothie ever."

Where can we watch Serena Williams in action this summer?

Serena Williams waves goodbye to the crowd after her defeat at Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams was last seen in action at Wimbledon this year, where she suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of Harmony Tan. It was also Williams' first match in a year after she injured herself at the All England Club during the 2021 edition.

Many felt that the 40-year-old had met an unfortunate end to her career following her injury in 2021. However, the 23-time Major champion wishes to keep playing for the time being, with her eyes firmly set on her home Slam at the US Open.

Before the year-ending Major, Williams will also likely participate in the National Bank Open in Toronto, returning to the event after two years. She will also likely feature in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before taking to the court at Flushing Meadows for the US Open.

Speaking to the media after her defeat to Tan at Wimbledon, Serena Williams had laid bare her desire to compete at her home Slam.

"When you're at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I've won a Grand Slam, is something that's always super special" she said. "There's definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far