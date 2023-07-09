"This is where I regret that don't let people tag me"- Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula meet Hugh Jackman at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula recently had a memorable encounter with Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 8.

Gauff and Pegula were among the guests of former tennis champion Stan Smith at his hospitality suite with other players such as Matteo Berrettini and Chris Eubanks.

Jackman, who is known for his roles as Wolverine and The Greatest Showman, shared his enthusiasm for the sport and the players on Instagram on Saturday, July 8.

“Super Saturday at @wimbledon!!! Thank you @stansmithonline and your entire team for having us,” Jackman wrote on Instagram.

Both Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula reposted Hugh Jackman’s post on their Instagram stories, expressing their delight at meeting the star.

Gauff expressed her excitement after meeting the X-Men star by captioning her post:

“ahhhhh!”

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Pegula, on the other hand, joked about not being tagged in the post.

“And this is where I regret that I don’t let people tag me 😂,” Pegula wrote on Instagram.

Jessica Pegula on Instagram

Gauff and Pegula are two of the 19 US players in the women’s draw at Wimbledon. Gauff, who is seeded seventh, lost to fellow American Sofia Kenin in the first round on Monday. Meanwhile, Pegula, seeded fourth, breezed through the third round and will take on Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round on Sunday.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula set for second-round clash with Andrea Gamiz and Anastasia Detiuc at Wimbledon

Gauff and Jessica Pegula in 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will lock horns with Andrea Gamiz and Anastasia Detiuc in the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 9.

The American pair will look to continue their impressive run in the doubles circuit, having reached the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Gauff and Pegula started their doubles campaign with a convincing 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Kamilla Rakhimova on Saturday.

Gamiz and Detiuc also had a comfortable first-round win over British duo Freya Christie and Ali Collins, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. The Venezuelan-Czech pair won the quarterfinals in Spain earlier this year.

This will be the first meeting between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula and Andrea Gamiz and Anastasia Detiuc on the tour. The Americans are the favorites to win, given their higher ranking and experience.

However, Gamiz and Detiuc are not to be underestimated, as they have shown consistency and resilience in their matches.

