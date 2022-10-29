"Outsold every other WTA finals lineup" - Tennis fans gush over glamorous WTA Finals photo ft. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur and rest of field

The 2022 WTA Finals singles field, led by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, had their glamor game on as all eight players posed for pictures in the pre-tournament ceremony. Tennis fans were left stunned by the players' looks and the overall setting, praising their dressing sense and on-point glamor.

The top 8 WTA players in the world - Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Daria Kasatkina, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, and Maria Sakkari - got together for a fun pre-tournament photoshoot before they battle it out on the court in Fort Worth, Texas for the all-important title.

Fans reacted to the best players in the world gathering together and looking very different while posing for the photo shoot, with many fans joking that the players finally looked like they had all dressed for the same event after seeing pictures of the photo shoot over the past editions.

"This might be the first time in WTA history it looks like they're all going to the same event," read a fan's tweet.

Meanwhile, others were raving about the players' stunning looks.

"Truth be told they all carried in their own way! SLAY!!!!" another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the WTA Finals pre-tournament photoshoot ahead of the start of the tournament on Monday:

The WTA Finals 2022 group stage draw: Who faces who?

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals draw.

The top 8 players for the 2022 WTA Finals were divided into two groups of four players each. The two groups have been named Tracy Austin Group and Nancy Richey Group respectively.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek will be joined by 4th seed Coco Gauff, 6th seed Caroline Garcia, and 8th seed Daria Kasatkina in the Tracy Austin Group. The two youngest players in the draw, 21-year-old Swiatek and 18-year-old Gauff, will have a rematch of the 2022 French Open women's singles final in the round-robin stage of the 2022 WTA Finals.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Ons Jabeur headlines the Nancy Richey Group, and will be joined by 3rd seed Jessica Pegula, 5th seed Maria Sakkari, and 7th seed Aryna Sabalenka. Jabeur has been one of the most successful players this season, reaching back-to-back Major finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. Top-ranked American player Pegula, who has the most wins for any player at the WTA 1000 level across the last two seasons, will make her debut at the event.

Both Sakkari and Sabalenka played last year as well, with Sakkari reaching the semifinals in her maiden Finals appearance in 2021.

