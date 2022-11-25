"This is incredible, it should be recognized and applauded" - James Blake praises Japanese players for cleaning locker room following 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Germany in Qatar

James Blake took to social media to praise the Japanese national football team for cleaning their locker room after defeating the German team at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.
While most teams frequently leave their locker rooms in a chaotic state following their celebrations, Japanese players folded their training vests and placed a few paper cranes on the room table. The squad also put a thank you note in both Arabic and Japanese on the table.
Former World No. 4 Blake appreciated the Japanese players on social media and stated that when compassion for others is shown in these events, it should be commended.
"After seeing the locker rooms the way they were left on the ATP tour, this is incredible. Athletics at the highest level can seem very selfish, so when there is consideration of others at these types of events, it should be recognized and applauded," James Blake stated.
It wasn't just the Japanese players who won plaudits for their actions in Qatar. The fans who witnessed their team's incredible come-from-behind win against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium stayed back after the contest to pick up litter.
"So sad that sanity doesn't seem to win this battle" - James Blake on Virginia mass shooting
James Blake supported Brad Gilbert on social media after the latter expressed outrage over the mass shooting at a Walmart outlet in Virginia. It was the second such incident recorded in the state in the space of nine days.
Gilbert, who has coached Grand Slam winners Andy Roddick and Andy Murray, called the event "insane" and said that the United States of America needs to prohibit guns.
"Insanity how often this happens, when will our country ever do something to ban guns plain and simple," wrote Gilbert.
Blake supported Gilbert's stance, stating that common sense had been pushed aside in favor of outdated laws.
"So sad that sanity doesn't seem to win this battle. Tradition and a law written to include muskets has taken priority over common sense and saving lives. Lots of lives," he said.
Gilbert responded to Blake's words and hoped that common sense could still prevail in the future.
"Exactly on muskets, common sense can still prevail if two sides actually work together to insist that this happens, great, coaching is massively needed to make this a reality," he said.
