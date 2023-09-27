"This is just sad" - Martina Navratilova reacts to a picture of an attendee from Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her discontent with people attending the Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco.

Lately, the American, who won 59 Major titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, is rampant with her social commentary on X, and earlier on Tuesday (September 26), she gave her opinion on one particular attendee at the notorious Folsom Street Fair, an annual BDSM and leather subculture street fair.

Navratilova reposted a photo of a young attendee, who had likely undergone a female-to-male gender-affirming surgery and was posing with another man in a priest's outfit.

She seemingly disapproved of them both, as she wrote in her caption:

"Yikes… this is just sad."

Incidentally, the 66-year-old had reposted a diatribe on transitioning from a user named "Philosophy Doc" before writing her original post.

"We have to tell young people the truth about transitioning. You can't transition to the opposite sex. All you can do is NEUTER yourself. But you are still a neutered man or a neutered woman."

A screen capture of the 59 Majors titlist's social media activity

Martina Navratilova is against transgender athletes in female sports

Martina Navratilova poses with long-time girlfriend Julia Lemigova

Martina Navratilova never misses a step when it comes to mocking transgender activism on social media, prompting many fans to question her status as an LGBTQIA+ ally.

Last week, the American expressed her disappointment with a trans-identifying man winning a 5K race for females in age range 50-59 in Ottawa, Canada.

"What an utter joke," she wrote on social media

In August, Navratilova had also condemned the fact that the trans-identifying powerlifter Avi Silverberg was allowed to break the women's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at a national tournament in the USA.

"It is happening literally everywhere…" the American wrote.

Navratilova was also at odds with US football star Megan Rapinoe not too long ago over her stance on transgender athletes' inclusion in sports.

"Yikes…" the 66-year-old wrote in July.

More recently, the American had lashed out at American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson for the latter's views on gender identity and dysmorphia.

"Okay, I forced myself to watch this whole thing and all I can say is Neil Tyson is completely clueless while trying to sound knowledgeable and reasonable," she wrote while reposting another social media user's takedown of the astrophysicist's TikTok video on gender identity.

