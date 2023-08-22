Martina Navratilova recently gave her opinion on the subject of an American mother losing custody of her daughter over differing views on her child's gender identity.

In an exclusive by "Independent Women's Forum", a mother named Jeanette Cooper revealed how she had lost custody of her teenage daughter due to her apparent inability to accept that her daughter was transgender. Cooper, who is based out of Chicago, also claimed that it was her ex-husband's significant other who radicalized her daughter into transitioning.

Martina Navratilova, who regularly expresses her view on issues pertaining to trans people, reposted the original story earlier on Tuesday (22 August) while claiming that far too many children have been making changes in their gender identity.

She also asserted that many supportive parents in US were suffering due to the politics regarding sex and gender ideology.

"This is just so wrong… trans went from 0.02% of the population to going through the roof, statistically speaking. We are literally talking thousands of children into thinking they are trans[gender]… and taking them away from supportive parents- insane," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova is also against transgender athletes competing in women's sports

Martina Navratilova, a staunch critic of trans activism, has been openly lesbian since 1981

While Martina Navratilova regularly critiques transgender activism on her social media, she has expressed even stronger views on sports organizations including trans athletes in women's competitions. Navratilova believes that including trans-identifying athletes in women's sports is disrespectful to biological females.

A week ago, Navratilova expressed discontent with trans-identifying powerlifter Avi Silverberg being allowed to break the women's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at a national tournament in the USA.

"It is happening literally everywhere…" the American wrote on her social media

She also disagreed with USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, who supports transgender athletes' inclusion in sports, over the American's opinions on the topic.

"Yikes..." she wrote on her social

Even the USTA, who are responsible for organizing the US Open, couldn't escape the former World No. 1's ire as she criticized their new transgender inclusion policy. Navratilova even went as far as to insist that women’s tennis was not for failed male athletes, saying:

"Come on USTA - women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair," she wrote. "Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don’t think so…"

