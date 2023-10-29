"This is not the level for the WTA Finals" - Aryna Sabalenka unhappy with players unable to practice in newly-built stadium in Cancun

Ahead of the 2023 WTA Finals, Aryna Sabalenka expressed her dissatisfaction with players getting limited practice time in the newly built 4,300-seat temporary stadium. The tournament begins on Sunday, October 29, in Cancun, Mexico.

The Belarusian became the World No. 1 after the 2023 US Open final, where she lost to Coco Gauff in three sets. She has won three trophies this season, including the Australian Open.

During a pre-tournament press conference on Saturday, the 25-year-old was asked about practicing in hotel courts. She said she was not happy that the players couldn't practice in the stadium, adding that it didn't meet the standards for a tournament like the WTA Finals. Sabalenka hopes that the WTA will improve the situation next year.

“Well, I'm not happy that we couldn't practice on the match court, meaning like on the stadium. I think this is not the level for the WTA Finals. We literally have one hour today, like 45 minutes, to try the stadium. This is something what I'm not happy with. I'm pretty sure the rest of the players also not happy," Sabalenka said.

"At the same time, yes, I know we're all in the same conditions. But this is not conditions for the WTA Finals. So, yeah, it's not great. I mean, usually we need like three to four days to kind of like adjust to conditions. But, yeah, we'll see. I guess it is how it is. But I hope that next year WTA will do better job.” she added.

Aryna Sabalenka’s 2023 season so far

Aryna Sabalenka at the china open

Yet to be over, 2023 has arguably been Aryna Sabalenka's best season on the tour so far. Turning pro in 2015, the Belarusian star started this year by winning the Adelaide International 1 (a WTA 500 event) without dropping a set.

She then tasted Grand Slam success for the first time in her career at the Australian Open, where she defeated 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the final after losing the first set (4-6, 6-3, 6-4).

Rybakina avenged her loss by beating Sabalenka in the final of the Indian Wells before the World No. 1 lost to Iga Swiatek in the Stuttgart Open final in April. She bounced back to down Swiatek in the Madrid Open final in three sets. This was her fifth WTA 1000 title.

Coco Gauff stopped Aryna Sabalenka from getting her hands on a second Major trophy at the 2023 US Open. The 25-year-old has won 53 of her 65 matches this year and is all set to begin her 2023 WTA Finals campaign against Maria Sakkari on Sunday, October 29.