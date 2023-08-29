"This is low-key horrible" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to Alexander Bublik's 'disabled people' comment towards Dominic Thiem at US Open

Nick Kyrgios expressed his disapproval towards Alexander Bublik's comments aimed at Dominic Thiem during their first round encounter at the 2023 US Open.

Thiem eased past Bublik in his opener at the New York Major, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, but it was the Kazakhstan player's controversial comments which grabbed the headlines.

During the match, Bublik reportedly said:

"I'm fucking sick of getting all these disabled people back in their career."

The comments have drawn criticism from the tennis world, including Thiem himself.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado provided the additional context that Bublik has suffered losses against Gael Monfils, Stan Wawrinka (twice), and now Dominic Thiem in 2023. All three players have returned to the tour after overcoming long-term injuries.

"Tremendous lack of respect," Morgado stated on Twitter.

Nick Kyrgios, who is currently away from the tour himself due to an injury, quoted Morgado's comment and added his own opinion.

"This is low-key horrible," Kyrgios wrote, adding a sad face emoji.

Kyrgios played just one competitive match this year – a straight-sets defeat on a grasscourt in Stuttgart in June - and will most likely finish the season that way. He was struggling with a knee injury at the beginning of the year and is now recovering from a torn wrist ligament that caused him to withdraw from Wimbledon and the US Open.

"I still have some fire left" - Nick Kyrgios eases fans' worries after injury-marked 2023 season

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Given his lengthy injury lay-off, there were concerns that Kyrgios might not return to the ATP Tour. However, the 28-year-old Australian recently provided an update, stating that he still has some "fire left in the tank."

Kyrgios has missed all four Grand Slam events this year for the first time since his main draw debut in 2013.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient," Kyrgios captioned a picture of his workout.

"Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back," he added.

Kyrgios also mentioned that he wants to have a season like 2022 again, where he reached the final of Wimbledon and the quarterfinals of the US Open.

"Everything off-court is doing great. I am eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again," the former World No. 13 stated.