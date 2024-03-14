The upcoming film 'Challengers' which revolves around tennis just dropped a new photo of their star cast who began their promo press tour. This has taken the excitement of fans to the next level.

'Challengers' is an upcoming Hollywood film all set to release on April 26th this year. The film is directed by 'Call Me by Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino and stars Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor in the lead.

The film follows the story of Tashi (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy forced to retire from the sport at a young age due to an injury. Then as a coach, she takes her husband from an average player to a Grand Slam champion, who now finds himself in a slump. To take him out of this slump, Tashi makes him play in a Challenger tournament. Problems arise when they find Patrick, a once-promising star and Tashi's former lover, on the other side of the net.

The star cast recently began their promo press tour ahead of the film's release. A photo was released that featured all three stars with Zendaya in the center.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement after looking at the newly dropped photo, which was evident from the tweets they posted on X (formerly Twitter). One of the fans said how they knew that the film was going to do unbearable damage to them.

"This movie will do unbearable damage to me," they wrote.

Another fan said how they couldn't wait for the movie to be released and wanted April to come as soon as possible.

"Can't wait for this movie like April please come tomorrow," they wrote.

Here are some other reactions from fans:

A look at some other notable tennis-centric films

Some notable films revolving around tennis

Challengers is not the first film to revolve around tennis. There have been plenty of films made in the past with the sport at its core.

Here are a few of the most popular tennis-centric films.

1) 7 Days in Hell: This is a sports mockumentary which was based on the infamous John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut match at 2010 Wimbledon.

2) King Richard: Based on the father of the Legendary Williams sisters, the movie chronicles the journey of the duo's father, who helped them to become two of the biggest names in women's sports.

3) Battle of the Sexes: This movie tells the story of the 1973 Battle of the Sexes competition between Bille Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

4) Wimbledon: Set against the backdrop of Wimbledon, the story revolves around a washed-up player and a rising star falling in love.