"This needs to end, male bodies do not belong in women’s sports" - Martina Navratilova condemns transgender athlete winning women's golf tournament

Martina Navratilova recently criticized the victory of Hailey Davidson, a transgender golfer, in a professional women’s tournament.

Davidson, who was born male but transitioned to female in 2021, won the NXXT Women’s Classic in Florida on Wednesday, January 18. She shot a one-over-73 and finished with a score of +4. This was her first victory in almost three years, and it boosted her chances of qualifying for the LPGA tour, the highest level of women’s golf.

Davidson’s victory also put her at the top of the NXXT tour’s leaderboard, with a total score of 1,320, 150 points ahead of the second-place women's golfer.

Navratilova, who is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, tweeted that male bodies, however they might identify, do not belong in women’s sports.

"This really needs to end sooner rather than later. Male bodies, however they might identify, do not belong in women’s sports!" she wrote.

"Not against trans athletes, we are for women to compete on a level field" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently clarified her stance on transgender athletes competing in women's tournaments. Navratilova stated that her opposition is specifically against "male bodies competing as women" and not a blanket opposition to transgender athletes in general.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion defended her perspective in an 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast episode.

"We are not against trans athletes," she said. "We are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible, which means the males who now identify as women, should compete in a male category and women who identify as men but don't take testosterone can compete as women. Because there is still no advantage physically over other women athletes."

Navratilova said that her objection is directed at biologically male athletes exploiting their physical advantages when competing against women.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women. Many sports don't even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, et cetera," she added.

Navratilova proceeded to outline characteristics of the male physique that give them an advantage over female competitors.

"It has been proven even when you do take those testosterone blockers or hormone therapy, even after 15 years, male bodies still retain physical advantage over women athletes. They're taller, and their bone density, their lung capacity, their skeletal structure, even their airways are larger than women," Martina Navratilova said.