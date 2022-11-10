"This is why he never competed in sports" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump's ridiculous comment on US election results

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has hit out at former US President Donald Trump for his comments on the ongoing US election.

Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the owner of the Trump Organization, appeared in an interview at the Newsnation Special Election Coverage and stated that if the Republican Party won the election, he should be given all the credit. However, if they lost, he stated that he did not deserve to get blamed for it.

"Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all. But it will probably be just the opposite," Donald Trump said.

Martina Navratilova was quick to react to the post, mocking the 76-year-old for his comments and cheekily saying that Trump never got into sports because of that attitude.

"Lol!!! This is why he never competed in sports- because you can only blame yourself for losing," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova has a formidable presence on social media

2021 WTA Finals - Previews

Martina Navratilova has established a prominent presence on social media, particularly Twitter, in recent years. The American has never shied away from sharing her views on a variety of matters, including politics, gender inequality, and more. She is also known for not holding back while expressing her thoughts.

Recently, Navratilova called Elon Musk a hypocrite after the billionaire extended his support to the Republican not long after stating that his newly-acquired company Twitter needed to be politically neutral.

"Effing hypocrite," Navratilova tweeted.

This was the second time in the space of a week that Navratilova expressed her displeasure with Elon Musk. Earlier, when Musk announced monthly charges for continuing blue tick marks on profiles (that indicate verified accounts), the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner stated that she wouldn't need to pay for it because her fans knew she was.

"I didn’t ask for the blue check mark- it just showed up one day, so feel free to take it away. My peeps know it’s me," she tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @elonmusk I didn’t ask for the blue check mark- it just showed up one day, so feel free to take it away. My peeps know it’s me. @elonmusk I didn’t ask for the blue check mark- it just showed up one day, so feel free to take it away. My peeps know it’s me.

