Andy Murray's mother Judy has come to the defense of Aryna Sabalenka, who was caught on camera smashing her racket and throwing it in the trash after losing the US Open final to Coco Gauff.

Judy said that the video should never have been made public and that players deserve privacy in their moments of disappointment.

Sabalenka, the new World No. 1 and second seed at the US Open, was the favorite to win her second Grand Slam against Gauff, who was playing in her second Major final.

However, Sabalenka crumbled under pressure and lost 6-2, 3-6, 2-6. She then vented her frustration in the locker room by breaking her racket and dumping it in a trash can.

The video of Sabalenka’s racket-smashing incident went viral on Twitter on Sunday, with it receiving mixed reactions from fans and experts.

Judy reshared the video and urged people to respect the privacy of the players in these situations.

"This footage should never have been made public. A private moment in an empty training room after the disappointment of losing a Grand Slam final," Judy wrote.

Sabalenka had a remarkable run at the US Open before falling short in the final. The 25-year-old breezed through her first five rounds without dropping a set, defeating Maryna Zanevska, Jodie Anna Burrage, Clara Burel, Daria Kasatkina, and Qinwen Zheng.

The Belarusian then faced a tougher challenge in the semifinals, where she overcame Madison Keys in a three-set thriller. She showed great resilience and determination in the match, coming back from a set down.

Aryna Sabalenka is not the first player to have a racket-smashing meltdown. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Nick Kyrgios are among some of the notable players who have also shown their anger and frustration on the court by breaking their rackets.

"It's me against me" - Aryna Sabalenka after loss to Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka recently admitted that she was largely at fault for her defeat to Coco Gauff in the 2023 US Open final.

At a press conference, the Belarusian was asked how she let the match slip away after a good beginning. Sabalenka answered that while she did well in the first set, she then began to overanalyze things.

"I will say that in the first set I was dealing with my emotions quite good. I was focused on myself, not on the crowd or the way she move. Yeah, definitely she was moving just unbelievable today," she said.

"But then the second set I start probably overthinking, and because of that I start kind of like losing my power. Then she start moving better. I start missing a lot of easy shots. The good news is that it's me against me. The bad one is that I'm still having these issues playing against myself, I would say," Sabalenka added.

Aryna Sabalenka attained a new high of World No. 1 in the WTA rankings which were revised on Monday.